Tesco 4 Indian Inspired Lamb Chops 286G

£ 4.40
£15.39/kg

2 typical lamb chops

Energy
739kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ / 330kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Lamb chops seasoned with spices and herbs.
  • From Trusted Farms Tender lamb chops seasoned with coriander and turmeric
  • Pack size: 286G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Dried Garlic, Black Onion Seed, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Coriander, Coriander Leaf, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Med - High 6-12 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for the following times: 3-4 minutes each side (medium) or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry Pan fry 3-6 mins. Lightly oil chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for the following times: 30 seconds to 1 minutes each side (medium) or 1 to 2 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow chops to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

286g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical lamb chops (54g)
Energy1368kJ / 330kcal739kJ / 178kcal
Fat26.4g14.2g
Saturates11.9g6.4g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein22.5g12.2g
Salt0.29g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--

Safety information

