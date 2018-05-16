Tesco 4 Indian Inspired Lamb Chops 286G

2 typical lamb chops
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1368kJ / 330kcal
Product Description
- 4 Lamb chops seasoned with spices and herbs.
- From Trusted Farms Tender lamb chops seasoned with coriander and turmeric
- Pack size: 286G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (97%), Sugar, Spices, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Dried Garlic, Black Onion Seed, Chilli Flakes, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Coriander, Coriander Leaf, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Med - High 6-12 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for the following times: 3-4 minutes each side (medium) or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry Pan fry 3-6 mins. Lightly oil chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for the following times: 30 seconds to 1 minutes each side (medium) or 1 to 2 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Allow chops to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
286g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical lamb chops (54g)
|Energy
|1368kJ / 330kcal
|739kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.5g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When pan fried according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones.. Caution: This product will contain bones..
