The City Kitchen Chicken Fajita Taco Bowl 380G

5(1)Write a review
£4.00
£10.53/kg

Each pack

Energy
3050kJ
726kcal
36%of the reference intake
Fat
24.8g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.7g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
2.30g

high

38%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Tortilla filled with cooked spiced rice, spiced shredded chicken thigh, extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce, pickled red onion and coriander.
  • Why not try folding our tortilla and enjoy as a burrito instead
  • Tortilla wrap filled with fajita seasoned chicken, Mexican style rice, punchy pickled onion and creamy cheese sauce, topped with fresh coriander
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Salt], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Sugar, Salt], Chicken Thigh (16%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Red Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Green Jalapeño Chilli, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Wheat Flour, Smoked Paprika, Cumin Powder, Chicken Extract, Oregano, Coriander Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Cracked Black Pepper, Smoked Sugar, Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Chilli Powder, Clove Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Carefully lift the taco bowl out of the foil tray using a spatula.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Why not try me as a burrito?
800W 3 mins 30 secs/ 900W 3 mins
Lift wrap out of the foil and fold into a burrito shape.
Place in a microwaveable container and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (349g**)
Energy874kJ / 208kcal3050kJ / 726kcal
Fat7.1g24.8g
Saturates2.5g8.7g
Carbohydrate27.3g95.2g
Sugars2.6g9.2g
Fibre2.1g7.4g
Protein7.7g26.8g
Salt0.66g2.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Hits the spot

5 stars

Beautiful, quick and easy but very tasty

