Product Description
- Gazillion Twirlin Bubble Wand
- New this spring, is the Gazillion Twirlin' Bubble Wand from Gazillion Bubbles!
- This handheld bubble wand twirls to make thousands of bubbles.
- Simply dip the wand into the bubble solution, adjust the handle, and spin for non-stop bubble fun. If waving the wand is your thing, you can do that too!
- Adjust the handle to straighten out the wand, and wave your wand around to create lots and lots of bubbles!
- H20.32cm x W26.67cm x D36.83cm
- Handheld Bubble Wand - Twirls to make thousands of bubbles!
- Handle pivots for spinning wand action
- Includes 4oz. of bubble solution
Information
Warnings
- Appropriate for ages 3 years and up
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
