Tesco Finest 4 Chorizo & Pork Sausages Rolls 188G

4.1(35)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest 4 Chorizo & Pork Sausages Rolls 188G
£ 2.30
£1.23/100g

One roll

Energy
735kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1563kJ / 375kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork with chorizo in an all butter puff pastry.
  • Our Finest Pork & Chorizo Sausage Rolls are made from succulent cuts of seasoned pork with smoky chorizo, wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with paprika. Serves 4 Ready to eat Perfect for picnics, snacking and light lunches
  • ALL BUTTER PUFF PASTRY
  • Pack size: 188G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (28%), Butter (Milk), Chorizo (8%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Parsley, Kalonji Seed, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

188g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (47g)
Energy1563kJ / 375kcal735kJ / 176kcal
Fat25.1g11.8g
Saturates12.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate25.3g11.9g
Sugars2.0g1.0g
Fibre2.0g0.9g
Protein11.1g5.2g
Salt0.92g0.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
35 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Although they were on a short date there was nothi

4 stars

Although they were on a short date there was nothing wrong with them, infact they were quite tasty.

Too much pastry

2 stars

Tasty but pastry much too thick for meat content

A bit to much chorizo

3 stars

pastry is lovely. Nice lot of filling but a little too much chorizo for me.

Disappointing sausage roll

2 stars

didn't like these very much. found the pasty dry and the chorizo flavour not very strong. bought as part of a promotion.

Tasty but dry

3 stars

These had a nice flavour but we found them a little dry. Bit on small side too. These were purchased as part of a promotion.

Lovely sausage rolls

5 stars

Very tasy and a nice change from a normal sausage roll.

Something a bit different

5 stars

really enjoy trying these. many well made. not too bad value for money

Pricey pastry

3 stars

Don't get me wrong they are not bad but also nothing special. Over priced in my opinion. bought as part of a paid promotion

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste not too salty like some bought as part of a promotion

A posh sausage roll

5 stars

Inject some life into boring sausage rolls. This is a tadte sensation. Great party food and your friends will thank you for serving these.

