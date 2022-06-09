Tesco Finest 4 Chorizo & Pork Sausages Rolls 188G

Although they were on a short date there was nothi
Although they were on a short date there was nothing wrong with them, infact they were quite tasty.
Too much pastry
Tasty but pastry much too thick for meat content
A bit to much chorizo
pastry is lovely. Nice lot of filling but a little too much chorizo for me.
Disappointing sausage roll
didn't like these very much. found the pasty dry and the chorizo flavour not very strong. bought as part of a promotion.
Tasty but dry
These had a nice flavour but we found them a little dry. Bit on small side too. These were purchased as part of a promotion.
Lovely sausage rolls
Very tasy and a nice change from a normal sausage roll.
Something a bit different
really enjoy trying these. many well made. not too bad value for money
Pricey pastry
Don't get me wrong they are not bad but also nothing special. Over priced in my opinion. bought as part of a paid promotion
Great taste
Great taste not too salty like some bought as part of a promotion
A posh sausage roll
Inject some life into boring sausage rolls. This is a tadte sensation. Great party food and your friends will thank you for serving these.