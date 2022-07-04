We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco White Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L

5(3)Write a review
Tesco White Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

One glass

Energy
531kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised white chocolate flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended with white chocolate for a sweet, milky flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, White Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
-

Oven from frozen

Instructions: -

Microwave

Instructions: -

Grill
Instructions: -

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before EACH use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (200ml)
Energy266kJ / 63kcal531kJ / 126kcal
Fat1.4g2.7g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate9.1g18.2g
Sugars9.0g17.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.11g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

100% buy it again

5 stars

The texture was lovely, tastes yummy, lovely with ice-cream

Yummy

5 stars

Really tasty. Good value for money.

Better than I expected...

5 stars

Yum, yum, yum yum yum!

