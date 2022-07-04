Tesco White Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L

100% buy it again
The texture was lovely, tastes yummy, lovely with ice-cream
Yummy
Really tasty. Good value for money.
Better than I expected...
Yum, yum, yum yum yum!
low
medium
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 63kcal
INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, White Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings.
Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
-
Oven from frozen
Instructions: -
Microwave
Instructions: -
Grill
Instructions: -
Shake well before EACH use.
5 Servings
Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points
1L e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (200ml)
|Energy
|266kJ / 63kcal
|531kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|18.2g
|Sugars
|9.0g
|17.9g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|3.6g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 5 stars
