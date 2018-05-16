New
Aero Peppermint Chocolate Egg 222G
Product Description
- A mint flavoured milk chocolate egg with two bars of Aero peppermint (Smooth milk chocolate filled with peppermint flavoured bubbles).
- AERO is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
- Feel the bubbles ®
- AERO Mint Bubbles Egg is a smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2x bars of AERO Peppermint. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It’s the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. AERO is a much-loved chocolate worldwide and is renowned for its unique bubbly texture.
- In 1935, Rowntree’s launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree’s was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that’s different’.
- As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO’s biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse – bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Contains 8 servings.
- Aero Peppermint
- Contains 2 servings.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass®
- A smooth peppermint flavoured chocolate egg with 2x bars of AERO Peppermint
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Share or Save Your Chocolate Egg
- Know Your Servings
- 1/8 Egg = 1 serving
- Aero Peppermint
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
222g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2214kJ
|417kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|530kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.4g
|3.3g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.4g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.3g
|11.3g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Curcumin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2240kJ
|804kJ
|84000kJ
|-
|536kcal
|192kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|30.4g
|10.9g
|70g
|16%
|of which: saturates
|18.1g
|6.5g
|20g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|59.7g
|21.5g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|59.4g
|21.4g
|90g
|24%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.9g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.