Charlie Bigham's Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 270G

Tasty and most enjoyable.
A famous name so I expected a quality product. It is meaty, tasty, with nice pastry; I really enjoyed it. It is a bit expensive, but as a treat it is worth the money. So if it was a little less expensive then I would enjoy it more often.
Good food
This pie is is full of lean chicken & ham. Well worth paying extra. We are gradually working through the Charlie Bigham's range of dishes. So far every meal we have tried has been excellent.
Delicious pie
Very good quality as with all Charlie Bingham pies. Sometimes find it hard to buy as it can be out of stock or not on the listing for ordering. Well worth the wait though.
Charlie Bigham does it again. A really good pie with lots of tasty meat and leeks you can actually see and eat. The only problem I had was when it was cooked the only way I could get it out of it's case was to turn it upside down. Otherwise it would have been 5 stars.
Very tasty. Lots of chicken and gravy. Family loves these pies. Little more expensive but worth it.
Very tasty
Excellent quality. VERY TASTY!
Makes a change
Nice flavour but you need to cover the pastry top for the first half of cooking time as it cooks way faster than the pie itself and burns.
Disappointing
This was disappointing as Charlie Bigham's usually get it right. The pastry and flavours were very nice, but the Chicken was chewy therefore distracting.