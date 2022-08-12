We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bigham's Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 270G

4.3(8)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Chicken Ham & Leek Pie 270G
£4.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • Roast chicken, ham hock and leeks in a creamy white wine sauce with a handmade, fresh pastry case.
  • We are committed to being as sustainable as possible in everything we do, and that includes our packaging. For more information go to www.bighams.com/environment.
  • I thought it was time for us to make some proper, full pastry pies. Our hand finished pies, with delicious fillings made in small batches, come with fresh pastry ready for you to cook at home for the first time. We think that this gives our pies a freshness that really makes a difference. I'd love to hear what you think.
  • Clarke
  • Perfect for One
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Roast chicken, ham hock and leeks in a creamy white wine sauce with a handmade, fresh pastry case
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (28%), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk, Sustainable Palm Oil, Cream (Milk), Leeks (6%), Onions, White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Ham Hock (2%) (Pork, Salt, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Butter (Milk), Smoked Bacon (2%) (Pork, Water, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat), Black Pepper, *Don't worry, these are these are part of the traditional curing method for smoked ham hock and smoked bacon

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For clarity all allergens in this recipe are also summarised in the table below., Does This Recipe Contain?, Milk: Yes, Gluten: Yes, Mustard: Yes For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Keep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking.For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
2. Remove pie from the box. For best results, brush the pastry with milk or whisked egg*.
3. Place the pie (still in its case) on a tray in the centre of the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the pastry turns golden brown. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
4. Leave to stand for a few minutes. Remove pie from the case by using scissors to make a cut from the rim downwards to the base, or by slowly pulling the edges of the case away from the pie. Be careful, it will be hot. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
* Don't worry, they taste just as good without doing this. It just makes them look even better if you want to impress.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW1O 7AW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per pie*
Energy1131kJ3055kJ
-271kcal733kcal
Fat16.9g45.7g
(of which saturates)8.3g22.4g
Carbohydrate19.2g51.8g
(of which sugars)1.9g5.1g
Protein10.2g27.5g
Salt0.77g2.08g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Tasty and most enjoyable.

4 stars

A famous name so I expected a quality product. It is meaty, tasty, with nice pastry; I really enjoyed it. It is a bit expensive, but as a treat it is worth the money. So if it was a little less expensive then I would enjoy it more often.

Good food

5 stars

This pie is is full of lean chicken & ham. Well worth paying extra. We are gradually working through the Charlie Bigham's range of dishes. So far every meal we have tried has been excellent.

Delicious pie

5 stars

Very good quality as with all Charlie Bingham pies. Sometimes find it hard to buy as it can be out of stock or not on the listing for ordering. Well worth the wait though.

Charlie Bigham does it again. A really good pie wi

4 stars

Charlie Bigham does it again. A really good pie with lots of tasty meat and leeks you can actually see and eat. The only problem I had was when it was cooked the only way I could get it out of it's case was to turn it upside down. Otherwise it would have been 5 stars.

Very tasty. Lots of chicken and gravy. Family love

5 stars

Very tasty. Lots of chicken and gravy. Family loves these pies. Little more expensive but worth it.

Very tasty

5 stars

Excellent quality. VERY TASTY!

Makes a change

4 stars

Nice flavour but you need to cover the pastry top for the first half of cooking time as it cooks way faster than the pie itself and burns.

Disappointing

3 stars

This was disappointing as Charlie Bigham's usually get it right. The pastry and flavours were very nice, but the Chicken was chewy therefore distracting.

