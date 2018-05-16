New
Cadbury Creme Egg & Mug Set
Product Description
- A mug with a hollow milk chocolate egg and one bag of mini milk chocolate eggs with a soft fondant centre (22 %)
- We're Turning Things Around!
- As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and protecting people and planet, we've turned our chocolate eggs upside down and removed the plastic trays. This will help by:
- Reducing packaging height
- Reducing packaging weight
- Creating less waste
- Making it easier to recycle
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
- Show you care. Hide it.
- worldwidehide.cadbury.co.uk
- worldwidehide.cadbury.ie
- Your Easter egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 4 portions per hollow shell egg
- Mini Creme Eggs
- 3 - 4 portions per bag
- Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- The Iconic Easter Taste
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Net Contents
175g ℮
Each 25 g contains
- Energy
- 134kcal
-
- 558kJ
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.4g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2231 kJ
|558 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|534 kcal
|134 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|7.6 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.4 g
|1.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 22.6 g contains
- Energy
- 110kcal
-
- 463kJ
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2048 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Dried Egg White, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 2 eggs (22.6 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2048 kJ
|463 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|489 kcal
|110 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|5.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|2.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|15 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|62 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.5 g
|1.0 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.05 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
