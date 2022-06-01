Chop Chilli & Thai Basil Sauce 130G
Product Description
- Thai Inspired Red Chilli, Thai Basil & Lemongrass Stir Fry Sauce
- No Fuss, Just Taste
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Onion, Red Chilli (7%), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Rice Vinegar, Thai Basil (3%), Cornflour, Ginger, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lemongrass (1%), Basil, Lime Leaves
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Store chilled. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion:
- In a pan heat a splash of oil and stir-fry your favourite ingredient, mix until cooked through, then add the sauce and continue to cook for a couple of minutes and enjoy.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- JDM Food Group Ltd.,
- Monument Road,
- Bicker,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE20 3DJ.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|469kJ / 112 kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|of which sugars
|9.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.32g
