We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Gu Free From Chocolate With Salted Caramel Mousses 2 X 70G

5(1)Write a review
Gu Free From Chocolate With Salted Caramel Mousses 2 X 70G
£ 3.50
£2.50/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • 2 Vegan Chocolate Mousses with Salted Caramel
  • All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gudesserts and on Facebook and Twitter @gupuds.
  • Gü Free From Chocolate Mousse with Salted Caramel Desserts Vegan & Gluten Free: This Chocolate Mousse with salted caramel is made using aquafaba and coconut cream, keeping all the flavour of our classic mousses. Free from desserts with Gü's fabulously full-on flavour. After a labour of love in the Gü kitchen, we think we've finally cracked it - free from and plant based desserts with all the famous indulgence and taste of Gü.
  • If you're ever wondering if a Gü dessert is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
  • Gluten free
  • Plant Based
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
  • We've been creating restaurant quality, seriously good desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts and Light Low Calorie Desserts.
  • We promise that with every spoonful, you'll taste devoted passion, professional patisserie experience and restaurant-quality desserts. Choose from our Chocolate & Vanilla Cheesecakes, Salted Caramel Cheesecakes, Strawberry & Rhubarb Cheesecakes, Spanish Lemon Cheesecakes, Chocolate Mousse with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Mousse with Ganache.
  • Our Free From range are all plant based, gluten free and vegan.
  • Be good! Please recycle your Gü dessert packaging Box 100% Recyclable Case - check with your local council
  • Plant Based
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (29%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Coconut Cream, Chickpea Extract, Water, Brown Sugar, Caramel (6%) (Sugar, Water, Flavour, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Modified Starch)), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Stabiliser (Soluble Gluco Fibre, Starch, Pea Protein), Thickener (Modified Starch), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts. Allergens: See ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • Handle glass ramekin with care.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Gü Ltd,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü Ltd,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 70g ramekin:
Energy:1390kJ/334kcal973kJ/234kcal
Fat:21.4g15.0g
of which saturates:15.6g11g
Carbohydrate:33.1g23.1g
of which sugars:26.3g18.4g
Fibre:1.3g0.9g
Protein:2.8g2g
Salt:0.2g0.14g

Safety information

Handle glass ramekin with care.

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Chocolatey yum

5 stars

Yummy and vegan tastes like the real milk chocolates ones even better

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here