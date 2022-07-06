Gu Free From Chocolate With Salted Caramel Mousses 2 X 70G

Chocolatey yum
Yummy and vegan tastes like the real milk chocolates ones even better
Dark Chocolate (29%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Coconut Cream, Chickpea Extract, Water, Brown Sugar, Caramel (6%) (Sugar, Water, Flavour, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Modified Starch)), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Stabiliser (Soluble Gluco Fibre, Starch, Pea Protein), Thickener (Modified Starch), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK
Box. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Sleeve. Recycle
2 x 70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 70g ramekin:
|Energy:
|1390kJ/334kcal
|973kJ/234kcal
|Fat:
|21.4g
|15.0g
|of which saturates:
|15.6g
|11g
|Carbohydrate:
|33.1g
|23.1g
|of which sugars:
|26.3g
|18.4g
|Fibre:
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Protein:
|2.8g
|2g
|Salt:
|0.2g
|0.14g
Handle glass ramekin with care.
