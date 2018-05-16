Tesco Pork Cranberry & Stuffing Candy Cane Sausage Roll Serves 8

1/8 of a roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 382kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork with sage and onion stuffing and cranberry wrapped in puff pastry.
- A delicious combination of pork, stuffing, cranberry and orange zest wrapped in puff pastry shaped like a candy cane to add a festive twist to any buffet table. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 650G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (32%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Pork Fat, Sage and Onion Stuffing (3.5%) [Wheat Flour, Dried Onion, Sunflower Oil, Sage, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Yeast, White Pepper], Onion, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Cranberry, Orange Zest, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Black Pepper, Colour (Beetroot Red), White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil, Thyme.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
650g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a roll (81g)
|Energy
|1589kJ / 382kcal
|1291kJ / 311kcal
|Fat
|27.9g
|22.7g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|23.8g
|19.4g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.2g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
