We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ilchester Cheddar Cheese With Chilli & Lime 200G

3.5(4)Write a review
Ilchester Cheddar Cheese With Chilli & Lime 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Lime Flavoured Cheddar Cheese with Sweet Chilli Jam & Peri Peri Seasoning.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • British Cheese
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sweet Chilli Jam (Sugar, Red Chillies, (2.3%), Red Peppers, White Wine Vinegar, Onions, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt), Peri Peri Seasoning Mix (Onion, Salt, Chilli, Garlic, Dried Lemon Juice, Natural Chilli Flavouring, Black Pepper), Natural Lime Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For Allergens see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated:Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before Date.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.
  • Norseland,

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.
  • Norseland,
  • Mogeely,
  • Co Cork,
  • P25 R7W6,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ilchester.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1637kJ/394kcal
Fat30.5g
(of which Saturates)19.5g
Carbohydrate7.2g
(of which Sugars)5.3g
Fibre0.6g
Protein22.4g
Salt1.8g
View all Cheddar Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect

5 stars

Really tasty and moorish. Flavours really complement each other.

Tastes kind of like a cheese-flavoured starburst.

1 stars

Tastes kind of like a cheese-flavoured starburst. Not for me.

Delicious Cheese With A Difference!

5 stars

Wow - a cheese with a real difference! By far better served at room temperature, this cheese starts off with one flavour and continues to change and evolve in the mouth. Will certainly be buying more!

Not my choice.

3 stars

I was sent this as a substitute to mango and ginger cheese, I wouldn’t buy it by choice but i grated it over tinned spaghetti to give it some flavour.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here