Ilchester Cheddar Cheese With Chilli & Lime 200G

Perfect
Really tasty and moorish. Flavours really complement each other.
Tastes kind of like a cheese-flavoured starburst.
Tastes kind of like a cheese-flavoured starburst. Not for me.
Delicious Cheese With A Difference!
Wow - a cheese with a real difference! By far better served at room temperature, this cheese starts off with one flavour and continues to change and evolve in the mouth. Will certainly be buying more!
Not my choice.
I was sent this as a substitute to mango and ginger cheese, I wouldn’t buy it by choice but i grated it over tinned spaghetti to give it some flavour.