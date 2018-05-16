New
Terry's Chocolate Orange Egg & Mini Milk Eggs 230G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate falvoured with real orange oil. Egg-shaped milk chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
- Orange flavoured milk Chocolate: Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack.
- Bag of 80 g of Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs: Approximately 3 portions per bag.
- A large egg & a bag of mini eggs with a crispy shell
- Made with real orange oil
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.,
Return to
- Contact us: www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
|%* / Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
|Energy
|2151 kJ
|490 kJ
|-
|514 kcal
|117 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|25 g
|5.8 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|15 g
|3.5 g
|18 %
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|63 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|< 0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.5 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.38 g
|0.09 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 3 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|Energy
|2189 kJ
|547 kJ
|-
|524 kcal
|131 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|29 g
|7.1 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.3 g
|22 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|59 g
|15 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.27 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack
|-
|-
|-
