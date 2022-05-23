We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese Onion & Chive Muffins 150G

4.7(12)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Onion & Chive Muffins 150G
£ 2.65
£1.77/100g
Clubcard Price

One mini muffin

Energy
310kJ
74kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese, onion and chive muffins topped with a Red Leicester cheese crumb.
  • 6 Cheese, chives & onion savoury mini muffins baked with eggs & cream
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (16%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Medium Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (15%), Cornflour, Onion (2.5%), Chive (2%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins Remove carton. Place muffins on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins Remove carton. Place muffins on a baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Remove paper before eating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Window. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Tasty

4 stars

small but tasty

Great for Picnics.

5 stars

Excellent, I hope you are going to keep them in stock. A nice change from sausages rolls etc. for picnics.

Scrumptious

4 stars

Very small but really tasty

A veryvtasty little muffin which I enjoyed with sa

5 stars

A veryvtasty little muffin which I enjoyed with salad instead of bread. Also ideal on a buffet meal . Have bought them twice now and would highly recommend.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. A bit on the smallish side and work out a bit expensive but well worth it

tasty snack

5 stars

Light texture and very moreish , ideal for buffets .

Tasty

4 stars

Light and fluffy mini souffles. Only six in a pack so quite expensive but they're worth it.

Delicious muffins

5 stars

The muffins are excellent warmed as an appetiser. Perhaps with a glass of chilled wine.

So good

5 stars

Warmed through in my air fryer these are such a delicious veggie treat <3

Lovely,little snack!!

5 stars

These are a lovely tasty snack. I have found that many cheesy snacks lose flavour as the process goes along. These are fresh out of the oven,cheesy and satisfying. Really lovely. Give them a try!!

