Tesco Cheese Onion & Chive Muffins 150G

Tasty
small but tasty
Great for Picnics.
Excellent, I hope you are going to keep them in stock. A nice change from sausages rolls etc. for picnics.
Scrumptious
Very small but really tasty
A veryvtasty little muffin which I enjoyed with sa
A veryvtasty little muffin which I enjoyed with salad instead of bread. Also ideal on a buffet meal . Have bought them twice now and would highly recommend.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. A bit on the smallish side and work out a bit expensive but well worth it
tasty snack
Light texture and very moreish , ideal for buffets .
Tasty
Light and fluffy mini souffles. Only six in a pack so quite expensive but they're worth it.
Delicious muffins
The muffins are excellent warmed as an appetiser. Perhaps with a glass of chilled wine.
So good
Warmed through in my air fryer these are such a delicious veggie treat <3
Lovely,little snack!!
These are a lovely tasty snack. I have found that many cheesy snacks lose flavour as the process goes along. These are fresh out of the oven,cheesy and satisfying. Really lovely. Give them a try!!