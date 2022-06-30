We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Six Seeds & Grains Boule

4.5(11)Write a review
£ 1.60
£1.60/each

One Slice

Energy
788kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

-

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Brown bread with seeds and grains inclusions.
  • This stonebaked boule is filled and topped with a blend of rye, fermented wheat, spelt, golden and brown linseeds and sunflower seeds. Lightly dusted with flour for a rustic finish. Crafted by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven. An 80g slice of Six Seeds & Grains Boule can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for vitamin D of 5ug

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Seeds (10%) [Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Linseed], Inactive Rye Flour, Grains (2.5%) [Rye, Wheat, Spelt (Wheat)], Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Vitamin D Blend (Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin D), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid). 

Allergy Information

  • Contains rye, spelt wheat and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy985kJ / 234kcal788kJ / 187kcal
Fat3.9g3.1g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate36.3g29.0g
Sugars1.5g1.2g
Fibre7.8g6.2g
Protein9.5g7.6g
Salt0.75g0.60g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

One of the best breads I have tried for some time. Hope it does not get discontinued like your delicious Corn Bread.

A good textured, uncut loaf that we order regularl

4 stars

A good textured, uncut loaf that we order regularly.

Best bakery bread

5 stars

Lovely loaf of bread with hood crumb and flavour. In our opinion the best bread from Tesco Store Bakery

Crispy/tasty

5 stars

Very tasty as a sandwich but even better as toast

went stale very quickly

1 stars

went stale very quickly

Delicious

4 stars

Used it for sandwiches and it tasted good, nice crusty top and soft inside.

Good Quality and delicious. Very tasty

5 stars

Good Quality and delicious. Very tasty

Perfect seeded brown loaf - so good!

5 stars

A lovely, tasty, moist, seedy brown loaf. It goes perfectly with cheeses, particularly a decent cheddar and Blacksticks Blue! Had it when guests came, they commented on how nice the bread was, even asked if I had made it! Pity label says “Limited Edition” - often when Tesco do this, it means it won’t be around for ever. As someone who has grocery delivery, this is one of the few brown loaves available, from the bakery, for delivery before 1pm. For reasons I don’t know certain brown bread is only available after 1pm delivery (?). Plenty of white, but we don’t eat white. This bread would be great suppled as rolls and baguettes (before 1pm please :-)). If you like seeded, moist brown bread, give it a go. It’s really very nice and tasty. Thank you Tesco, keep on baking it please!!!!

Delicious loaf!

5 stars

This is an absolutely delicious loaf! Lovely texture, crusty on the outside, soft on the inside, and very tasty indeed. Please keep making this loaf, Tesco - now I've discovered it, I shall be buying it regularly.

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious both as it comes or toasted. Not heavy like some seeded loaves. Please keep making this!

1-10 of 11 reviews

