Tesco Six Seeds & Grains Boule

Delicious
One of the best breads I have tried for some time. Hope it does not get discontinued like your delicious Corn Bread.
A good textured, uncut loaf that we order regularly.
Best bakery bread
Lovely loaf of bread with hood crumb and flavour. In our opinion the best bread from Tesco Store Bakery
Crispy/tasty
Very tasty as a sandwich but even better as toast
went stale very quickly
Delicious
Used it for sandwiches and it tasted good, nice crusty top and soft inside.
Good Quality and delicious. Very tasty
Perfect seeded brown loaf - so good!
A lovely, tasty, moist, seedy brown loaf. It goes perfectly with cheeses, particularly a decent cheddar and Blacksticks Blue! Had it when guests came, they commented on how nice the bread was, even asked if I had made it! Pity label says “Limited Edition” - often when Tesco do this, it means it won’t be around for ever. As someone who has grocery delivery, this is one of the few brown loaves available, from the bakery, for delivery before 1pm. For reasons I don’t know certain brown bread is only available after 1pm delivery (?). Plenty of white, but we don’t eat white. This bread would be great suppled as rolls and baguettes (before 1pm please :-)). If you like seeded, moist brown bread, give it a go. It’s really very nice and tasty. Thank you Tesco, keep on baking it please!!!!
Delicious loaf!
This is an absolutely delicious loaf! Lovely texture, crusty on the outside, soft on the inside, and very tasty indeed. Please keep making this loaf, Tesco - now I've discovered it, I shall be buying it regularly.
Delicious!
Delicious both as it comes or toasted. Not heavy like some seeded loaves. Please keep making this!