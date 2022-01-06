Freixenet Prosecco Pamper Set

looks like a lovely gift..please let me know if ba
looks like a lovely gift..please let me know if back in stock
Zea Mays Starch, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Aqua, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol
11% vol
Wine
Ambient
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Packed in the UK
18 Years
20cl ℮
Luxury Scented Candle Sparkling Wine Fragrance NEVER LEAVE A BURNING CANDLE UNATTENDED. Burn candle out of reach of children and pets. Always leave at least 10cm between burning candles. Never burn on or near anything flammable. Do not place candles in a draught. Do not place candles near a source of heat. Place candles in an upright position. Trim wick to approximately 1cm before lighting. Extinguish flame before it reaches the base. Always use a candleholder. Keep the wax pool clear of matches and other debris to avoid flaring. Do not move a burning candle. Never use liquid to extinguish.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of null stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
looks like a lovely gift..please let me know if back in stock