Tesco Corned Beef Hash 400G

Tesco Corned Beef Hash 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Energy
1847kJ
440kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
17.4g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.66g

medium

28%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Potato, onion and cured beef, topped with diced potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Corned beef with roasted diced potatoes and diced onions
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Onion, Corned Beef (21%) [Beef, Salt, Water, Brown Sugar, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Quick, easy and nourishing

5 stars

Good quality, and an easy meal for me as I have disabilities. I enjoy the mixture of flavours. I am a big fan of corned beef!

Brown sauce needed for flavour!!

3 stars

Somewhat tasteless!

Tasty supper dish

5 stars

Great product, very tasty sefved a selection of fresh vegetables

No no no.

2 stars

Slushy horrible tasteless. This does not taste or resemble any corn beef hash I have had before

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Tasty

5 stars

Handy ready meal,tasty

Dry, needed more juice

3 stars

Dry, not enough tomato or onions and far more potatoes than is needed. Corn beef OK. I was hungry, but I did not eat it all, potatoes put to one side. DRY.

Simple, quick and full of flavour

5 stars

Simple one person meal for a quick microwave and then a very tasty dish that more than satisfies any hungry sole.

