Tesco Corned Beef Hash 400G

Quick, easy and nourishing
Good quality, and an easy meal for me as I have disabilities. I enjoy the mixture of flavours. I am a big fan of corned beef!
Brown sauce needed for flavour!!
Somewhat tasteless!
Tasty supper dish
Great product, very tasty sefved a selection of fresh vegetables
No no no.
Slushy horrible tasteless. This does not taste or resemble any corn beef hash I have had before
Very tasty
Very tasty
Tasty
Handy ready meal,tasty
Dry, needed more juice
Dry, not enough tomato or onions and far more potatoes than is needed. Corn beef OK. I was hungry, but I did not eat it all, potatoes put to one side. DRY.
Simple, quick and full of flavour
Simple one person meal for a quick microwave and then a very tasty dish that more than satisfies any hungry sole.