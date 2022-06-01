We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen 2 Strawberry Vegan Cheesecakes 220G

5(3)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 2 Strawberry Vegan Cheesecakes 220G
£ 3.00
£1.37/100g
Clubcard Price

One pot

Energy
989kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.3g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

low

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured compote, topped with a vanilla flavoured mousse made with coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese, finished with biscuit crumb.
  • Berry delicious Sweet strawberry flavoured compote and vanilla flavoured coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese on a crumbly biscuit base.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Compote (41%) [Strawberry, Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Coconut and Starch Alternative to Soft Cheese (20%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Thickener (Potato Starch), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Preservative (Olive Leaf Extract), Vitamin B12], Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Cornflour, Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Flavourings, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Salt, Colours (Algal Carotenes, Beta-Carotene from Blakelea Trispora), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate). 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanut and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e (2x110g)

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I not a vegan but these tasted great

5 stars

I'm not a vegan but I still really enjoyed these

Fruity

5 stars

I’m amazed! Really enjoyable vegan cheesecake, tasty and light.

Best store brought vegan cheesecake

5 stars

Best store brought vegan cheesecake

