Plant Chef Roasted Vegetable Puff Pastry Crown with Cranberry Dip Serves 10

Only serves five
This was very tasty but did not serve 10. Luckily we bought three of these and a baking brie for our party of 15 and so our guests didn't go hungry!
Great alternative for Christmas Dinner
I have recently gone fully vegetarian, so decided to try this instead of the usual turkey etc. I was a little wary, having had vegetarian things before that are like slabs of tasteless stuffing. However, this was absolutely delicious, lovely flavours and textures. It'll be on my list for next year, for sure.