Plant Chef Roasted Vegetable Puff Pastry Crown with Cranberry Dip Serves 10

Plant Chef Roasted Vegetable Puff Pastry Crown with Cranberry Dip Serves 10
One slice

Energy
523kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Parsnip, butternut squash, sweet potato and coconut oil alternative to cheese wrapped in puff pastry with a cranberry dip.
  • A rich medley of roasted vegetables including butternut squash and sweet potato with maple roasted parsnips, spinach, swede, sweet cranberries and pumpkin seeds – all wrapped up in flaky puff pastry finished with gold lustre. Serve with the cranberry dip. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 520G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cranberry Sauce Pot [Cranberry, Water, Sugar, Cranberry Purée, Cranberry Concentrate, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese (13%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Calcium Citrate, Colour (Carotenes)], Palm Oil, Onion, Potato, Spinach, Swede, Parsnip (5%), Butternut Squash (3%), Sweet Potato (3%), Cornflour, Pumpkin Seed, Cranberry, Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate] Emulsifier (Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sage, Thyme, Maple Syrup, Black Pepper, Wheat Protein, Sunflower Oil, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • If heating, remove outer carton and leave in tray.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

520g e

Only serves five

3 stars

This was very tasty but did not serve 10. Luckily we bought three of these and a baking brie for our party of 15 and so our guests didn't go hungry!

Great alternative for Christmas Dinner

5 stars

I have recently gone fully vegetarian, so decided to try this instead of the usual turkey etc. I was a little wary, having had vegetarian things before that are like slabs of tasteless stuffing. However, this was absolutely delicious, lovely flavours and textures. It'll be on my list for next year, for sure.

