Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint Rd-8 Blaster

Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint Rd-8 Blaster
Customize the Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 blaster for any mission! This Nerf dart blaster includes an attachable scope and attachable barrel so you can create different blaster styles as you gear up for Nerf games. Go lean and mean with the core blaster, add the scope to line up your targets, add the barrel for distance targeting -- you're ready for whatever the battle brings with the Eaglepoint RD-8 blaster. The revolving drum has an 8-dart capacity. Fire 8 darts in a row, then reload fast from the onboard dart storage that holds 8 darts. This Nerf Elite 2.0 blaster comes with 16 Official Nerf Elite darts -- 8 darts to load into the drum, and 8 darts to store on the blaster. Take aim and send the darts flying through the air up to 90 feet (27) meters. It has 3 tactical rails to add Nerf accessories (each sold separately, subject to availability). Eyewear recommended (not included). No batteries required. Nerf and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved.
CUSTOMIZE BLASTER FOR ANY MISSION WITH SCOPE AND BARREL: Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 blaster includes a detachable scope and barrel to create different blaster styles for any mission8-DART DRUM, BOLT ACTION, FIRES DARTS UP TO 90 FEET: Fire 8 darts in a row up to 90 feet away (27 meters) from the 8-dart revolving drum on this blaster that has bolt-action priming16 NERF ELITE DARTS, DART STORAGE, TACTICAL RAILS: Includes 16 Official Nerf Elite foam darts, built-in storage for 8 darts so you can reload fast, and 3 tactical rails for Nerf gear (sold separately)

Lower age limit

8 Years

