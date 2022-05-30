We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Soupologie Garden Pea With Spinach 600G

3.1(17)Write a review
Soupologie Garden Pea With Spinach 600G
£ 2.65
£0.44/100g

Amounts per tub (600g, heated)

Energy
1376kJ
329kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

low

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
20g

low

22%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

low

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ (55kcal)

Product Description

  • 5 a Day The Green Collection
  • A deliciously mellow & wholesome soup - with all of your 5-a-day
  • In your hands right now, you're holding something very special, unlike anything you've had before. In this pot is a genuine super soup. A scrumptious blend of gorgeous greens, this soup is low in carbs, fats, sugars and salt. Most importantly, it contains all 5 of your 5-a-day.
  • We haven't taken any shortcuts. If you eat the contents of this pot in one day, you'll have had enough fruit and veg, in the right quantities, to meet the World Health Organisation's 5-a-day recommendation.
  • Drink it, eat it, sip it or slurp it, savouring every last spoonful of delicious goodness knowing that you've smashed it.
  • 5 a day per pot
  • BPA free
  • Plant based
  • Dairy & gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt
  • Contains no genetically modified material
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Water, Spinach (13%), Peas (13%), Parsnip (13%), Onions (13%), Apples (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Vegetable Stock1, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, 1Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize*, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin)*, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil*, Turmeric*, Mushrooms (White Mushroom, Shiitake)*, Parsley*, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot)*, Lovage*, Garlic*, Fennel Seed*, *Organically grown ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Made in an environment where Nuts are handled Allergen Information: See items in bold above

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing. Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heating: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until hot. Microwave ovens vary. Heat with lid loosely covered for 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, that provides 5 of your 5-a-day

Warnings

  • WARNING: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • 120 Fortune Green Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 1DN.

Return to

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • 120 Fortune Green Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 1DN.
  • soupologie.com

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 600g serving
Energy 229kJ (55kcal)1376kJ (329kcal)
Fat 2.3g13.6g
(of which saturates)0.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate 5.8g35.0g
(of which sugars)3.2g19.5g
Fibre 2.0g12.1g
Protein 1.7g10.5g
Salt 0.28g1.65g
Vitamin A 47µg (6% NRV**)283µg (35% NRV**)
Vitamin C 11mg (13% NRV**)63mg (79% NRV**)
Vitamin B6 0.09mg (7% NRV**)0.55mg (39% NRV**)
**Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

WARNING: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

View all Chilled Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

17 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sweet apple soup - no thanks

1 stars

I love a green soup - earthy savoury goodness in a bowl. This was NOT like that. Way too sweet and overriding flavour was apple. Inedible. Avoid.

Delicious healthy and vegan.

5 stars

This looks and tastes like it's doing you good! Filling but healthy and low calorie.

I didn't like it. Maybe because that spinach. I k

2 stars

I didn't like it. Maybe because that spinach. I know is healthy but was disgusting. Wasn't on my taste.

Green Slime

2 stars

Soupologie garden pea with spinach soup was unfortunately just not enjoyable at all. Whilst it taste home-made and I don’t doubt the ingredients are quality, it just lacked taste and flavour. The consistency was thick, but due to the poor taste it was like eating green slimy Gloop, and it has to be said it was left and thrown away. Just not at all for myself, but if you’re on a health kick and this may be for you.

Very sweet and soup packed with some great flavour

4 stars

Very sweet and soup packed with some great flavours and green vegetables. Superb soup

Pea soup is a favourite of mine and I also like sp

5 stars

Pea soup is a favourite of mine and I also like spinach but had never tried the 2 together before so I thought it was worth a try! So tasty with lots of delicious flavours, safe in the knowledge that I got my 5 a day from this one meal and the calorie count is incredibly low, it's amazing! This product is a good staple to have in the fridge for a nutritious, satisfying meal when I don't want to overindulge!

Super soup

5 stars

I can taste the goodness of this soup in every spoonful! With all of your 5 a day in this pot, it really is a super soup!

I cound't really taste the peas and we looked at t

1 stars

I cound't really taste the peas and we looked at the ingredients and it seemed like every vegetable you could name was chucked in there. It came as substitution and I will not accept it again.

Tasteless and not enjoyable.

2 stars

Soupologie Garden Pea with spinach soup was unfortunately just not enjoyable at all. Whilst it tastes homemade and I don’t doubt the ingredients are quality it just lacked taste and flavour. The consistency was thick, but due to the poor taste it was like eating green slimy gloop, and it has to be said it was left and thrown away. Just not at all for myself, but if you are on a health kick then this may be for you.

Healthy, tasty and all of your 5-a-day

5 stars

This soup is wonderful. Not only does it have a fresh taste it has a slight sweetness due to the apple in it as it has no added sugar. It is also low in carbs and fat and it contains ALL 5 of your 5-a-day! Although it says 1 serving it really filled me up so for me it was two servings. I will definitely be buying more of these.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here