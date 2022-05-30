Soupologie Garden Pea With Spinach 600G

Sweet apple soup - no thanks
I love a green soup - earthy savoury goodness in a bowl. This was NOT like that. Way too sweet and overriding flavour was apple. Inedible. Avoid.
Delicious healthy and vegan.
This looks and tastes like it's doing you good! Filling but healthy and low calorie.
I didn't like it. Maybe because that spinach. I know is healthy but was disgusting. Wasn't on my taste.
Green Slime
Very sweet and soup packed with some great flavours and green vegetables. Superb soup
Pea soup is a favourite of mine and I also like spinach but had never tried the 2 together before so I thought it was worth a try! So tasty with lots of delicious flavours, safe in the knowledge that I got my 5 a day from this one meal and the calorie count is incredibly low, it's amazing! This product is a good staple to have in the fridge for a nutritious, satisfying meal when I don't want to overindulge!
Super soup
I can taste the goodness of this soup in every spoonful! With all of your 5 a day in this pot, it really is a super soup!
I cound't really taste the peas and we looked at the ingredients and it seemed like every vegetable you could name was chucked in there. It came as substitution and I will not accept it again.
Tasteless and not enjoyable.
Soupologie Garden Pea with spinach soup was unfortunately just not enjoyable at all. Whilst it tastes homemade and I don’t doubt the ingredients are quality it just lacked taste and flavour. The consistency was thick, but due to the poor taste it was like eating green slimy gloop, and it has to be said it was left and thrown away. Just not at all for myself, but if you are on a health kick then this may be for you.
Healthy, tasty and all of your 5-a-day
This soup is wonderful. Not only does it have a fresh taste it has a slight sweetness due to the apple in it as it has no added sugar. It is also low in carbs and fat and it contains ALL 5 of your 5-a-day! Although it says 1 serving it really filled me up so for me it was two servings. I will definitely be buying more of these.