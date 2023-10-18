We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lego Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch 21181

Features a giant rabbit-shaped Minecraft house to build the ultimate home for kids' animals, surrounded by a ranch with carrots and flowersThe LEGO Minecraft house's open back and lift-off roof make it easy for players to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative roleplay insideOutside there are 2 rabbits to feed with carrots grown in the next-door farm, with a lever at the back to make them hop!This versatile set also features a nearby cave providing a hiding place for the sworn enemy – a zombieIncludes popular Minecraft figures: the tamer, a rabbit, baby rabbit and a zombie, plus a host of fun features and amazing accessoriesMinecraft players and rabbit lovers will enjoy endless creative play with LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch (21181) toy for boys and girls 8 + years old. Kids build a giant rabbit-shaped Minecraft house to care for their animals. The structure’s open back and lift-off roof make it easy to arrange the furniture and enjoy imaginative roleplay inside. Outside there are 2 rabbits to feed with carrots grown on the next-door farm. A lever at the back lets kids make a rabbit hop. However, a nearby cave provides a hiding place for an iconic Minecraft enemy – a zombie. Kids must fend it off with a sword so they can return to their precious bunnies.This highly reconfigurable Minecraft building toy inspires endless creative play and puts all the excitement of the Minecraft game into kids’ hands. With authentic details, cool features, and fun accessories, it makes a great birthday present and any occasion gift ideas for kids aged 8+ and all the game fans!Measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep.Contains 340 pieces.
5,9 x 19,1 x 35,4

