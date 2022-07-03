Jacobs Mini Cheddar Nibblies Gloucester & Chive 115G

Gross
Tasted like it vomited.
Really nice and cheesy, crunchier than normal mini cheddars
Tasty but personally not as nice as the original or the Red Leicester Jacobs crackers, for this reason I would not buy them again
Not how I remember food
Sorry for the one star but being a big fan of all Jacobs Mini Cheddar products, these are really bad. No substance, they even made an empty noise if emptied into a bowl. Like most low fat foods, not really food. Felt like I was eating counters sprinkled with man made flavouring on. Won't be buying again unless perhaps travelling to space and there was nothing else to eat.
Slightly bland..
Thought I would try these as we are not usually disappointed with the Cheddar Nibbles, but we found them to be slightly bland.The Chive flavour could have been more intense.
Tasteless
Disappointed with the lack of flavor & found them too brittle, not what I was expecting