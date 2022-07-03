We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacobs Mini Cheddar Nibblies Gloucester & Chive 115G

2.3(6)Write a review
£ 1.99
£1.74/100g

Each serving (16g) contains

Energy
301kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

-

3%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Double Gloucester Cheese and Chive Flavour
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Not only have we made every bite of mini cheddars nibblies awesome.
  • We've also made them with 30% less fat*
  • *30% Less fat on average than other baked cheese snacks and biscuits
  • Hello, We're Nibblies!
  • We're the newest, nibbliest addition to the mini family. With 30% less fat than our mini cheddars cousins, we go big on snacking satisfaction. We're crunchy, cheesy and totally delicious. Less fat. A lot of fun!
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • I am never fried!
  • Always baked. Never fried
  • 100% Nibbly
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Modified Starch, Dried Polydextrose, Double Gloucester Cheese and Chive Flavouring (Milk) [Rice Flour, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Dried Onion, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Buttermilk, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Potassium Chloride], Dried Cheese (3%) (Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Diphosphates), Cheddar Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed)], Sugar, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten,see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of serving per pack: 7

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (16g)
Energy (kJ)1878301
(kcal)44771
Fat13.4g2.2g
of which Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.6g11.1g
of which Sugars3.5g0.6g
Fibre6.9g1.1g
Protein8.0g1.3g
Salt1.0g0.2g
Typical number of serving per pack: 7--
6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Gross

1 stars

Tasted like it vomited.

Really nice and cheesy, crunchier than normal mini

5 stars

Really nice and cheesy, crunchier than normal mini cheddars

Tasty but personally not as nice as the original o

3 stars

Tasty but personally not as nice as the original or the Red Leicester Jacobs crackers, for this reason I would not buy them again

Not how I remember food

1 stars

Sorry for the one star but being a big fan of all Jacobs Mini Cheddar products, these are really bad. No substance, they even made an empty noise if emptied into a bowl. Like most low fat foods, not really food. Felt like I was eating counters sprinkled with man made flavouring on. Won't be buying again unless perhaps travelling to space and there was nothing else to eat.

Slightly bland..

2 stars

Thought I would try these as we are not usually disappointed with the Cheddar Nibbles, but we found them to be slightly bland.The Chive flavour could have been more intense.

Tasteless

2 stars

Disappointed with the lack of flavor & found them too brittle, not what I was expecting

