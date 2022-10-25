Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 22X25g
Product Description
- 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps 6 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 5 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps 5 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Crisps (with sugar and sweetener)
- - Multipack of Walkers Classic Variety crisps
- - Multipack contains 6 x Ready Salted, 6 x Cheese & Onion, 5 x Salt & Vinegar and 5 x Prawn Cocktail
- - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
- - Fresh taste guaranteed
- - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No added MSG or Artificial Colours
- 100% Great British Potatoes
- Britain's Favourite Flavours
- We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
- 100% quality ingredients
- Fresh taste guaranteed
- No added MSG or artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
22 x 25g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2172kJ
|543kJ
|-
|521kcal
|130kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|31g
|7.7g(11%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|13g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|<0.1g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.34g(6%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Yeast, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2143kJ
|536kJ
|-
|513kcal
|128kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|29g
|7.3g(10%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|0.5g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.29g(5%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2144kJ
|536kJ
|-
|519kcal
|129kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|30g
|7.4g(11%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|0.1g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.40g(7%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
- Contains: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2147kJ
|537kJ
|-
|514kcal
|129kcal(6%*)
|Fat
|29g
|7.4g(11%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|0.6g(3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|14g
|of which Sugars
|2.6g
|0.6g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.29g(5%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
