Tesco Finest King Prawn Cocktail & Avocado Brioche

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
1801kJ
430kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
19.5g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.74g

medium

29%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Prawns, kings prawns, avocado, Marie Rose sauce with brandy and lettuce in a brioche sub roll.
  • Sweet prawns with a rich Marie Rose sauce with a splash of brandy, avocado & lettuce in a soft brioche sub roll.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Prawn (Crustacean) (12%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (10%), Avocado (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Brandy, Preservatives (L-Cysteine, Calcium Chloride), Wheat Gluten, Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Treacle, Smoked Paprika, Turmeric, Tamarind Concentrate, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Clove Powder, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

OMG

5 stars

Fantastic lots of prawns and all ingredients,very fresh

