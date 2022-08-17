We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Bol Posh Noodles Spicy Firecracker Udon 345G

5(4)Write a review
Bol Posh Noodles Spicy Firecracker Udon 345G
£3.25
£9.43/kg

This 345g pot provides:

Energy
1619kJ
385kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A spicy firecracker sauce with udon noodles, black beans, bamboo shoots and leafy greens
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • To find out more visit bolfoods.com
  • Spicy firecracker udon
  • Dig out your chopstics and get stuck in with these fiercely flaming noodles. This recipe really brings the heat through our special firecracker sauce: an artful blend of garlic, chilli, soy and ginger. In every mouthful, enjoy the vibrancy of Japanese cuisine with paprika spiced black beans, crisp bamboo shoots and a mix of refreshing leafy greens.
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right.
  • The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Eat plants, slurp noodles
  • If you love oodles of noodles, or want a moreish midweek meal in minutes, be sure to check out the rest of our Posh Noodles range.
  • Nothing artificial. Just plants and noodles, made delicious.
  • BOL Posh Noodles Korean Sweet Chilli Ramen
  • BOL Posh Noodles Creamy Malaysian Laksa Ramen
  • BOL Posh Noodles Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Udon
  • Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good.
  • 100% Plant Powered
  • Udon noodles in a spicy firecracker sauce
  • Chilli rating - spicy - 3
  • Eat plants love life
  • Proud to Use Wonky Veg
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 345G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Turtle Beans (10%), Garlic and Chilli Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Salt, Lemon Zest, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Broccoli Stalk, Cabbage, Leafy Greens (4%), Bamboo Shoots (4%), Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Puree, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Colour: Paprika Extract, Lime Leaves, Cooked Udon Noodles (42%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5 °C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 3 minutes:
Remove outer sleeve. After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W: Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W: Heat for 1 final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy. Chopsticks and slurping optional

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to cook perfect posh noodles
Doodle the noodles
Indulge yourself in some meal time mindfulness and get colouring whilst waiting for your noodles to cook

Hob
Instructions: 6-8 mins:
Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot

Produce of

Made in the UK in small batches

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat me to eat me.
  • Best served with a side of ice cold water.
  • Then jazz it up
  • Chopped fresh chillies
  • A sprinkle of sesame seeds
  • Chopped spring onions

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ469161919%
Energy kcal11238519%
Fat2.4g8.4g12%
of which saturates0.2g0.7g3%
Carbohydrate17.8g61.4g24%
of which sugars1.0g3.6g4%
Fibre2.4g8.2g-
Protein3.3g11.4g23%
Salt0.41g1.41g23%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Lunch Pots & Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty and great ingredients for a ready meal.

5 stars

Tasty and great ingredients for a ready meal.

Love this range

5 stars

Obsessed with these noodles. So happy they've done a new one. Love spice and these are the perfect level. The black beans and veg make it really fresh tasting too

Have tried other BOL products in the past and saw

5 stars

Have tried other BOL products in the past and saw this one come into my local store recently. Tried it and loved it. A little bit on the spicy side but not too much that it is overwhelming. Taste is still wonderful like all BOL products.

Yummmmmmy!

5 stars

Actually surprisingly excellent. Great mouthfeel for the noodles, nice taste, bit of warmth but not too much. Would recommend!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here