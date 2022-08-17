Bol Posh Noodles Spicy Firecracker Udon 345G

Tasty and great ingredients for a ready meal.
Love this range
Obsessed with these noodles. So happy they've done a new one. Love spice and these are the perfect level. The black beans and veg make it really fresh tasting too
Have tried other BOL products in the past and saw this one come into my local store recently. Tried it and loved it. A little bit on the spicy side but not too much that it is overwhelming. Taste is still wonderful like all BOL products.
Yummmmmmy!
Actually surprisingly excellent. Great mouthfeel for the noodles, nice taste, bit of warmth but not too much. Would recommend!