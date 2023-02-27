The Coconut Collaborative Overnight Oats Red Berries 100G

Tastes better than expected
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
Great taste, I LOVE any coconut flavour things and if they have health benefits than even better! Tastes way better than Quaker instant oats. The quality is of this product is excellent and i will deffo buy this again
Great!
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
Incredibly convenient, especially when you've forgotten to set your oats up the night before. I don't love it as much as the ones I make from scratch, but only because I add chocolate chips to mine and this one obvs comes without, and adding them on top isn't quite the same. But still good, I enjoyed it immensely and thought it was good to have on hand when I'd forgotten to set up my oats the night before!
Fab on the go breakfast
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
I really liked this as a grab and go breakfast. I usually dont do overnight oats in yoghurt but this was light and the oats had absorbed well. Great fresh fruity taste and filling enough to get you through the morning.
Taste on the go
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
This yogurt and oats pot is very tasty. I have this healthy feeling after enjoying a pot. The packaging is super cute and very eye catchy.
Great features
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
I can recommend 100% this product i was very surprised about the taste and the quality of this product! This is something i probably going to buy again in the future
Fabbbb
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
Amazing product dose what it says on the tin… Would love to be able to find more products by this brand as this product has really been amazing to use… one very happy customer and will definitely recommend.
Great breakfast
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
Lovely breakfast, easy to grab and lovely flavour.
Pretty good
A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer
This was enjoyable. The sizing of the packaging allows for a good amount of product. The concept of overnight oats is innovative