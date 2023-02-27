We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

The Coconut Collaborative Overnight Oats Red Berries 100G

4.4(54)Write a review
image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Overnight Oats Red Berries 100G
£1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cultured coconut dessert with fruit preparation.
  • Plant Based
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • Fruit Sugars Only
  • Contains Live Cultures
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Cultured Coconut Milk (85%) (Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Water, Modified Corn Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Guar Gum, Pectin, Natural Aroma, Rice Extract, Cultures), Berry and Oat compote (15%) (Fruit Derived Sugars, Berries (35%) (Strawberries, Elderberries, Strawberry Puree, Blueberries), Water, Oats* (10%), Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Carrot & Apple Concentrate), * Gluten Free

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory which handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in France from EU and non EU ingredients

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16A Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy424 kJ / 101Kcal
Fat5.2g
of which Saturates4.6g
Carbohydrate12.3g
of which Sugars4.4g
Fibre0.95g
Protein0.8g
Salt0.07g
54 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Tastes better than expected

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

Great taste, I LOVE any coconut flavour things and if they have health benefits than even better! Tastes way better than Quaker instant oats. The quality is of this product is excellent and i will deffo buy this again

Great!

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

Incredibly convenient, especially when you've forgotten to set your oats up the night before. I don't love it as much as the ones I make from scratch, but only because I add chocolate chips to mine and this one obvs comes without, and adding them on top isn't quite the same. But still good, I enjoyed it immensely and thought it was good to have on hand when I'd forgotten to set up my oats the night before!

Fab on the go breakfast

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

I really liked this as a grab and go breakfast. I usually dont do overnight oats in yoghurt but this was light and the oats had absorbed well. Great fresh fruity taste and filling enough to get you through the morning.

Taste on the go

4 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

This yogurt and oats pot is very tasty. I have this healthy feeling after enjoying a pot. The packaging is super cute and very eye catchy.

Great features

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

I can recommend 100% this product i was very surprised about the taste and the quality of this product! This is something i probably going to buy again in the future

Great features

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

I can recommend 100% this product i was very surprised about the taste and the quality of this product! This is something i probably going to buy again in the future

Fabbbb

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

Amazing product dose what it says on the tin… Would love to be able to find more products by this brand as this product has really been amazing to use… one very happy customer and will definitely recommend.

Great breakfast

4 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

Lovely breakfast, easy to grab and lovely flavour.

Fabbbb

5 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

Amazing product dose what it says on the tin... Would love to be able to find more products by this brand as this product has really been amazing to use... one very happy customer and will definitely recommend.

Pretty good

4 stars

A COCONUT COLLABORATIVE Customer

This was enjoyable. The sizing of the packaging allows for a good amount of product. The concept of overnight oats is innovative

