Tesco Sausage & Mash Yorkshire Pudding 400G

Horrible
Totally tasteless.
Just right Fira big appetite
Substantial meal, value for money
it was used to help with my Diabetes and did what
it was used to help with my Diabetes and did what it said on the packet
Delicious
Best sausage and mash ready meal I have had. No gristle in sausage and nice to have carrots as well as peas
worth getting, but a bit sparse on the mash
good quality, lots of carrot, would have liked a little more mash
love it i was disapointed when they went out of so
love it i was disapointed when they went out of so no i order 4 at a time
Revolting
This, without doubt is the most revolting Tesco ready meal that I have ever had! You could sole a shoe with the Yorkshire Pud base. The gravy was the consistency of wallpaper paste. Meanwhile, the sausages were inedible. I cut into one and there was vein running through it. Enough said! I hate waste but had to chuck most of it. I wish that I could give it no stars.
love it
One of the best meals you have got , but he needs a few friends to help with beef/ chicken as well sausage .