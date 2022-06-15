We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Sausage & Mash Yorkshire Pudding 400G

3.6(8)Write a review
This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2269kJ
540kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
18.5g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.92g

high

32%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 2 Pork sausages with mashed potato, onion gravy, peas and carrots in a cooked batter case.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Succulent British pork sausages and mash in a crispy Yorkshire pudding.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Yorkshire Pudding [Water, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk], Pork Sausage (20%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Parsley, Mace, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Sage, Nutmeg], Water, Onion, Peas, Carrot, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Juice Concentrates [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, White Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausages filled into natural casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

8 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Horrible

1 stars

Totally tasteless.

Just right Fira big appetite

4 stars

Substantial meal, value for money

it was used to help with my Diabetes and did what

5 stars

it was used to help with my Diabetes and did what it said on the packet

Delicious

5 stars

Best sausage and mash ready meal I have had. No gristle in sausage and nice to have carrots as well as peas

worth getting, but a bit sparse on the mash

3 stars

good quality, lots of carrot, would have liked a little more mash

love it i was disapointed when they went out of so

5 stars

love it i was disapointed when they went out of so no i order 4 at a time

Revolting

1 stars

This, without doubt is the most revolting Tesco ready meal that I have ever had! You could sole a shoe with the Yorkshire Pud base. The gravy was the consistency of wallpaper paste. Meanwhile, the sausages were inedible. I cut into one and there was vein running through it. Enough said! I hate waste but had to chuck most of it. I wish that I could give it no stars.

love it

5 stars

One of the best meals you have got , but he needs a few friends to help with beef/ chicken as well sausage .

