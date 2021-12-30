We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Smoked Baking Brie 150G

Tesco Finest Smoked Baking Brie 150G
£3.50
£23.34/kg

Per 30g

Energy
443kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Smoked full fat soft cheese.
  • A rich and creamy British brie, handmade in Lancashire with local milk and lightly smoked over oak.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15-20 mins. Remove brie from packaging and place back into the ceramic dish. Using a knife put a small cross in the top of the cheese. Place the dish onto a baking tray in a pre-heated oven and bake until the cheese is molten.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Safety information

Caution: A white 'bloom' may appear on this product. This is not harmful and will disappear on melting..

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Tastes fishy

1 stars

This was awful, tasted more like fish than cheese. Had to throw it out as none of us could stomach it.

smooth, subtle flavour

5 stars

bought this alongside the other baking brie, and was wary at first about a smoked cheese, but it was nice and subtle and easy to finish the lot (without sharing!)

This was awful! It had a really acrid smoke flavou

1 stars

This was awful! It had a really acrid smoke flavour and no moreish melted brie flavour. Really really bad and a huge waste of money

Comfort Food

5 stars

Delicious soft and subtle cheesy goo

