Tesco Finest Smoked Baking Brie 150G

Tastes fishy
This was awful, tasted more like fish than cheese. Had to throw it out as none of us could stomach it.
smooth, subtle flavour
bought this alongside the other baking brie, and was wary at first about a smoked cheese, but it was nice and subtle and easy to finish the lot (without sharing!)
This was awful! It had a really acrid smoke flavou
This was awful! It had a really acrid smoke flavour and no moreish melted brie flavour. Really really bad and a huge waste of money
Comfort Food
Delicious soft and subtle cheesy goo