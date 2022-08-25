Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

Luxurious lovely raspberry yogurt
It was yummy, just ate as a dessert
Good
Nice-tasting yoghurt.
Tesco Finest yoghurts are delicious and refreshing
Lush raspberry yogurt.
Lovely fruity flavour and a nice thick consistency. Not too sweet, however.
Tasty yoghurt too moreish
Full of flavour, creamy and very delicious.
Very tasty and very convenient
Very thick and tasty, and also quite filling.
Disappointing
Far to many seeds to enjoy. Was looking forward to a creamy yet deliciously fruity yoghurt. Very disappointing won’t be buying again.
Really disappointing. This new recipe is nowhere
Delicious creamy yoghurt
Utterly delicious. Lovely creamy and soooo tasty. Well worth the money. Simply the best.