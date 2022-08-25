We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

Tesco Finest Raspberry Yogurt 150G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£0.70
£0.47/100g

Each pot (150g)

Energy
700kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.2g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Raspberry yogurt.
  • Made with West Country milk by a family owned dairy
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Raspberry (19%), Sugar, Raspberry Purée (3%), Water, Cornflour, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gEach pot (150g)
Energy466kJ / 111kcal700kJ / 167kcal
Fat5.3g8.0g
Saturates3.5g5.2g
Carbohydrate13.2g19.8g
Sugars10.8g16.2g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein2.3g3.5g
Salt0.06g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

20 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Luxurious lovely raspberry yogurt

5 stars

It was yummy, just ate as a dessert

Good

4 stars

Nice-tasting yoghurt.

Tesco Finest yoghurts are delicious and refreshing

5 stars

Tesco Finest yoghurts are delicious and refreshing. Quality product.

Lush raspberry yogurt.

5 stars

Lovely fruity flavour and a nice thick consistency. Not too sweet, however.

Tasty yoghurt too moreish

5 stars

Tasty yoghurt too moreish

Full of flavour, creamy and very delicious.

5 stars

Full of flavour, creamy and very delicious.

Very tasty and very convenient

5 stars

Very thick and tasty, and also quite filling.

Disappointing

2 stars

Far to many seeds to enjoy. Was looking forward to a creamy yet deliciously fruity yoghurt. Very disappointing won’t be buying again.

Really disappointing. This new recipe is nowhere

1 stars

Really disappointing. This new recipe is nowhere near as good as the old one. Might as well buy a cheap yoghurt.

Delicious creamy yoghurt

5 stars

Utterly delicious. Lovely creamy and soooo tasty. Well worth the money. Simply the best.

