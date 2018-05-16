Mr Kipling Chocolate Tarts 6 Pack
Product Description
- Pastry Cases with a Layer of Chocolate Flavoured Mousse (36%), Topped with a Chocolate Flavour Fondant Icing (25%) and Chocolate Flavoured Sugar Strands.
- Light pastry cases with a layer of chocolate flavoured mousse, chocolate flavour icing with chocolate flavoured sugar sprinkles
- It's the little things that mean the most, like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Icing Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Sugar Strands (Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Tapioca Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Barley Malt Extract, Dried Egg White, Salt, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring (contains Sulphites)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Chocolate Tarts at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Tarts
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per tart (50g)
|Energy
|1724kJ
|865kJ
|-
|411kcal
|206kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|8.1g
|of which Saturates
|5.6g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|31.1g
|of which Sugars
|34.4g
|17.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.24g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
