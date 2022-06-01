Wicked Kitchen Rockin' Red Onion Flatbread 175G

It’s okay
Couldn’t taste the pickled onions, again with the chilli ? Would have preferred if it tasted of garlic, don’t think I’ll buy again.
medium
low
low
medium
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onions (9%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seed, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8 mins Place flatbread directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins Place flatbread directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
2 Servings
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
175g e
Average of 3 stars
