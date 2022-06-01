We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Rockin' Red Onion Flatbread 175G

Wicked Kitchen Rockin' Red Onion Flatbread 175G
½ of a flatbread

Energy
1054kJ
251kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Seeded base with sourdough, topped with pickled onions and chilli and herb oil.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we’re Derek & Chad. We’re chefs and brother who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create in bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We’re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED.
  • Wood fired flatbread with sourdough topped with garlic, parsley and chilli oil and perfectly pickled red onions
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onions (9%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seed, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8 mins Place flatbread directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins Place flatbread directly onto the oven shelf in the top of a pre-heated oven with a baking tray on the shelf below.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

It’s okay

3 stars

Couldn’t taste the pickled onions, again with the chilli ? Would have preferred if it tasted of garlic, don’t think I’ll buy again.

