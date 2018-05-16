Thorntons Tffe, Fudge & Caramel Easter Egg 150G

Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Decoration and An Assortment of Chocolates
- A luxurious hollow milk chocolate egg including a selection of 5 delicious toffee, fudge and caramel chocolates.
- Make Easter special with a delicious egg complete with a tempting selection of toffee, fudge and caramel chocolates. This assortment of luxury chocolates are proudly crafted in the UK to celebrate the nation's most-loved tastes.
- Our seasonal range has been made with the finest ingredients and includes intricate decoration & detailing. At Thorntons, we put a lot of passion and care into creating the perfect gifts for you to give your loved ones this Easter.
- It is possible due to movement during transit that the chocolate on this product may become a little marked. This should not affer your enjoyment of this product.
At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Dextrose, Hazelnuts, Emulsifiers (lecithins (Soya), E471), Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cream (Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Hydrolysed Milk Proteins, Lactose (Milk), Our chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Colids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Other Nuts, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2249 kJ
|-
|539 kcal
|Fat
|31.7 g
|of which Saturates
|19.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0 g
|of which Sugars
|53.4 g
|Protein
|6.4 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
Using Product Information
