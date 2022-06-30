Plantastic Chocolate & Cherry Flapjacks X5

Get these for my vegan friend, she loves them!!!!
Get these for my vegan friend, she loves them!!!! Bit pricey but all vegan products are, anyway she's worth it.
If you like cardboard....
Awful. Taste and texture of cardboard. Didn't get either a hint of chocolate or cherry. Bought when these were half price, wouldn't bother again even if they were free. The other two flapjack flavours in this range are absolutely delightful.
Awful.
I got these on a special offer code for free. I have to say they were dreadful. Really dry and tasteless. Won't be purchasing these ever again free or not.
Not flapjacky
Pretty terrible, which is weird because flapjack is something easy to veganise, just use marge and in these I suppose a dark chocolate. Very dry, doesn't taste like chocolate or cherry, doesn't have the texture of flapjack, so nothing in the description works. Slightly plasticy at first taste, but does get better. Got them free with a voucher, wouldn't pay for them, especially not full price.
un-flapjacky and un- chocolatey
Flapjack ? ... Really ? Seemed more like cake. Chocolate? ... Really ? Couldn't taste any chocolate, or cherry either. Bought at reduced price, but wouldn't bother again - still expensive for nothing special.
Surprisingly tasty!
Was really positively surprised - Love a flapjack but these are really scrumptious. Not sure how they achieved such a great texture with no butter and only plantbased ingredients. Firm favourite in our household. YUM!
I have tried all 3 varieties of Plantastic's flapjack and, while I wouldn't exactly say no if I was offered any of the 3, this flavour, chocolate and cherry, is almost like having an actual piece of chocolate and cherry cake, and is my favourite of the 3 by far. Unlike some brands which may make big claims about their products, and who may even employ the use of trickery to make them look more appealing than they actually are (such as by making a product appear as though it has more ingredients than the reality), Plantastic's flapjacks actually taste exactly as described, and this goes, similarly, for the picture provided on the packaging, showing exactly what you are getting (Though, they're a little shorter than what is shown.). There's no skimping with ingredients when it comes to these flapjacks. In effect, you get more sunflower seed topping than shown. Though it's certainly impressive that they have managed to make such a tasty plant-based treat, I do hope that Plantastic will work on improving their recipe so as to make their products a little healthier, and maybe even make some different flavours.
Best low calorie flapjacks
The flapjacks are delicious and exactly what I want to have when I am craving for something sweet. There is a right balance of sweetness, chocolate and cherry which I liked. It would be nice if the bars were individually packed to keep the remaining airtight. They are very healthy and low in calories which makes it perfect for people watching their diet. Highly recommended!
Moist chocolate, cherry, and seeds cake. The cherry doesn't taste artificial, as I expected. Not overly chocolatey and sweet.
Lovely.
I love these Plantastic products and this is by far the best flavour.