Plantastic Chocolate & Cherry Flapjacks X5

4.2(35)Write a review
Plantastic Chocolate & Cherry Flapjacks X5
Per Flapjack (34g)

Energy
573kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1681kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Cherry Flavoured Flapjack Slices, Baked with Sunflower Seeds.
  • Choco-luscious
  • Delight your tastebuds with delicious double chocolate and a cheeky cherry twist. We've mixed chocolate chips with glacé cherries and crunchy sunflower seeds for the ultimate flapjack treat.
  • Our recipes are plant-based and don't use ingredients from animals. They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.
  • PEFC - PEFC™, PEFC Certified, Board from sustainable managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-1375, www.pefc.co.uk
  • Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • So Tasty, You'd Never Guess It's Plant-Based
  • Plant-Based
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Made to a Vegan Recipe
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes (39%), Cherry Filling (11%) (Sugar, Cherry Purée, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Light Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup) (9%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Dark Chocolate Chips (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Diced Glacé Cherries (6%) (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Radish, Blackcurrant)), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Dark Chocolate Powder (1.5%) (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: 0800 022 3391
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • www.plantastic.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x Flapjacks

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Flapjack (34g)
Energy1681kJ573kJ
-400kcal137kcal
Fat14.8g5.0g
of which Saturates3.7g1.3g
Carbohydrate58.5g19.9g
of which Sugars33.1g11.3g
Fibre4.6g1.6g
Protein6.0g2.0g
Salt0.24g0.08g
This pack contains 5 portions--
35 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Get these for my vegan friend, she loves them!!!!

5 stars

Get these for my vegan friend, she loves them!!!! Bit pricey but all vegan products are, anyway she's worth it.

If you like cardboard....

1 stars

Awful. Taste and texture of cardboard. Didn't get either a hint of chocolate or cherry. Bought when these were half price, wouldn't bother again even if they were free. The other two flapjack flavours in this range are absolutely delightful.

Awful.

1 stars

I got these on a special offer code for free. I have to say they were dreadful. Really dry and tasteless. Won't be purchasing these ever again free or not.

Not flapjacky

2 stars

Pretty terrible, which is weird because flapjack is something easy to veganise, just use marge and in these I suppose a dark chocolate. Very dry, doesn't taste like chocolate or cherry, doesn't have the texture of flapjack, so nothing in the description works. Slightly plasticy at first taste, but does get better. Got them free with a voucher, wouldn't pay for them, especially not full price.

un-flapjacky and un- chocolatey

3 stars

Flapjack ? ... Really ? Seemed more like cake. Chocolate? ... Really ? Couldn't taste any chocolate, or cherry either. Bought at reduced price, but wouldn't bother again - still expensive for nothing special.

Surprisingly tasty!

5 stars

Was really positively surprised - Love a flapjack but these are really scrumptious. Not sure how they achieved such a great texture with no butter and only plantbased ingredients. Firm favourite in our household. YUM!

I have tried all 3 varieties of Plantastic's flapj

4 stars

I have tried all 3 varieties of Plantastic's flapjack and, while I wouldn't exactly say no if I was offered any of the 3, this flavour, chocolate and cherry, is almost like having an actual piece of chocolate and cherry cake, and is my favourite of the 3 by far. Unlike some brands which may make big claims about their products, and who may even employ the use of trickery to make them look more appealing than they actually are (such as by making a product appear as though it has more ingredients than the reality), Plantastic's flapjacks actually taste exactly as described, and this goes, similarly, for the picture provided on the packaging, showing exactly what you are getting (Though, they're a little shorter than what is shown.). There's no skimping with ingredients when it comes to these flapjacks. In effect, you get more sunflower seed topping than shown. Though it's certainly impressive that they have managed to make such a tasty plant-based treat, I do hope that Plantastic will work on improving their recipe so as to make their products a little healthier, and maybe even make some different flavours.

Best low calorie flapjacks

5 stars

The flapjacks are delicious and exactly what I want to have when I am craving for something sweet. There is a right balance of sweetness, chocolate and cherry which I liked. It would be nice if the bars were individually packed to keep the remaining airtight. They are very healthy and low in calories which makes it perfect for people watching their diet. Highly recommended!

Moist chocolate, cherry, and seeds cake. The cherr

5 stars

Moist chocolate, cherry, and seeds cake. The cherry doesn't taste artificial, as I expected. Not overly chocolatey and sweet.

Lovely.

5 stars

I love these Plantastic products and this is by far the best flavour.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

