Tesco Cheddar & Tomato Pinwheels 88G

Not great, found them to be very dry
Wow! As a lover of cardboard...
They taste like absolutely nothing, I'm very impressed.
Lush....
We heated them through and ate them just warm.....Lush!
Disappointed .
These were delivered with the same day use date , hard as rocks . Went straight in the bin .
Completely inedible product only fit for bin
Bought for friends to eat while watching Christmas movie. Embarrassed to have served this as disgusting and only fit for bin. Waste of money and feel Tesco should refund and offer me an apology. DO NOT BUY.