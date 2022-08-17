We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Cheddar & Tomato Pinwheels 88G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Cheddar & Tomato Pinwheels 88G
£2.65
£3.02/100g

One swirl

Energy
210kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Extra mature Cheddar cheese with sundried tomato paste in a butter enriched puff pastry.
  • SNACKING AND SHARING 8 Puff pastry swirls with sundried tomato, red chilli & Cheddar cheese
  • Pack size: 88G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (27%), Palm Oil, Sundried Tomato Paste (17%) [Sunblush® Tomato, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic], Butter (Milk), Regato Cheese (Milk), Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180ºC/160ºC Fan/Gas 4 5 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British and EU milk.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

88g e

View all Cocktail Sausages & Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not great, found them to be very dry

2 stars

Not great, found them to be very dry

Wow! As a lover of cardboard...

1 stars

They taste like absolutely nothing, I'm very impressed.

Lush....

5 stars

We heated them through and ate them just warm.....Lush!

Disappointed .

1 stars

These were delivered with the same day use date , hard as rocks . Went straight in the bin .

Completely inedible product only fit for bin

1 stars

Bought for friends to eat while watching Christmas movie. Embarrassed to have served this as disgusting and only fit for bin. Waste of money and feel Tesco should refund and offer me an apology. DO NOT BUY.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here