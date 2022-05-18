We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Write a review
Soupologie Tomato With Carrot & Red Pepper Soup 600G

Amounts per tub (600g, heated)

Energy
1416kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
18g

low

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
19g

low

21%of the reference intake
Salt
1.6g

low

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 236kJ (57kcal)

Product Description

  • 5 a Day The Red Collection
  • A classic, comforting tomato soup - with all of your 5-a-day!
  • In your hands right now, you're holding something very special, unlike anything you've had before. In this pot is a genuine super soup. It tastes like a deliciously nourishing and hearty tomato soup, and it's low in carbs, fats, sugars and salt
  • Most importantly, it contains all 5 of your 5-a-day.
  • We haven't taken any shortcuts. If you eat the contents of this pot in one day, you'll have had enough fruit and veg, in the right quantities, to meet the World Health Organisation's 5-a-day recommendation.
  • Drink it, eat it, sip it or slurp it, savouring every last spoonful of delicious goodness knowing that you've smashed it.
  • 5 a day per pot
  • Plant based
  • BPA free
  • Dairy & gluten free
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt
  • Contains no genetically modified material
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (13%), Sweet Potato (13%), Red Peppers (13%), Carrots (13%), Onions (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Vegetable Stock1, Basil, Salt, Black Pepper, 1Rice Flour*, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin from Maize*, Vegetables 8.3% (Onion, Carrot, Parsnip, Pumpkin)*, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil*, Turmeric*, Mushrooms (White Mushroom, Shiitake)*, Parsley*, Concentrated Vegetable Juice (Onion, Carrot)*, Lovage*, Garlic*, Fennel Seed*, *Organically grown ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Made in an environment where Nuts are handled Allergen Information: See items in bold above

Storage

Keep me chilled and eat within 2 days of opening. Can be frozen. Eat within 1 month of freezing. Defrost completely before use and stir well before heating.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heating: Heat in a saucepan on the hob stirring gently until hot. Microwave ovens vary. Heat with lid loosely covered for 3 mins. Stir halfway and stand for 2 mins after heating.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving, that provides 5 of your 5-a-day

Warnings

  • WARNING: I'm hot stuff so eat with caution!

Name and address

  • Soupologie Limited,
  • 120 Fortune Green Road,
  • London,
  • NW6 1DN.

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 600g serving
Energy 236kJ (57kcal)1416kJ (340kcal)
Fat 3.0g18.3g
(of which saturates)0.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate 5.9g35.2g
(of which sugars)3.2g19.3g
Fibre 1.5g9.1g
Protein 0.7g4.0g
Salt 0.27g1.63g
Vitamin A 288µg (36% NRV**)1727µg (216% NRV**)
Vitamin C24mg (30% NRV**)146mg (182% NRV**)
Vitamin B6 0.09mg (6% NRV**)0.52mg (37% NRV**)
**Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Healthy and tasty

4 stars

I liked this soup. It's the first time that I've tried one of this range, but it tasted really natural-not the usual sweet taste that you get from the manufacturers of tinned soup. You could taste the tomato and red pepper in it. As a bonus, according to the manufacturers, it contains your 5 a day!

Delicious healthy soup

5 stars

The soup has a thick texture, which is extremely filling, making it perfect for lunch. The balanced combination of tomato, carrots and red peppers mixed with spices is completely delicious. Not only is the soup healthy and extremely tasty, but it is also vegan as well as gluten and dairy free. Highly recommend.

Great blend of flavours

5 stars

Really tasty soup, I liked that you could taste the rest of the flavours not just tomato. Great for a healthy quick lunch as its filling and tasty! Great with a chunky bit of bread to mop it up

Very tasty soup

5 stars

I love soupologie soups and this one is lovely as well. Nice sweet mix of tomatoes and peppers make lovely healthy meal.

Nice combination of flavours

4 stars

A pleasant soup, with a nice combination of flavours, although the carrot does come through quite strongly. There was sufficient in the carton for two people. Keen now to try some other flavours in the range.

Fab Soup

5 stars

A quality Soup packed with Tomato,sweet Potato ,Carrot and Red Pepper, I also used some of this in a Curry and the results were good.

Delicious and packed full of goodness!

5 stars

This soup is delicious! I love how thick it is. So warming on a cold day. It also gives me 5 portions of veg in one meal, perfect!

Nice rich flavours

5 stars

This was a really lovely soup the combination of tomatoes and red pepper was amazing. Only a few minutes to heat up and it is the perfect winter warmer. And it's healthy too. Will buy again

tasty thick soup which is a great lunch with a cru

5 stars

tasty thick soup which is a great lunch with a crusty roll. Love that it has all 5 a day.

This soup is lovely with great combination of veg.

5 stars

This soup is lovely with great combination of veg. Very flavorful, nice consistency and perfect for lunch.

