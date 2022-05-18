Soupologie Tomato With Carrot & Red Pepper Soup 600G

Healthy and tasty
I liked this soup. It's the first time that I've tried one of this range, but it tasted really natural-not the usual sweet taste that you get from the manufacturers of tinned soup. You could taste the tomato and red pepper in it. As a bonus, according to the manufacturers, it contains your 5 a day!
Delicious healthy soup
The soup has a thick texture, which is extremely filling, making it perfect for lunch. The balanced combination of tomato, carrots and red peppers mixed with spices is completely delicious. Not only is the soup healthy and extremely tasty, but it is also vegan as well as gluten and dairy free. Highly recommend.
Great blend of flavours
Really tasty soup, I liked that you could taste the rest of the flavours not just tomato. Great for a healthy quick lunch as its filling and tasty! Great with a chunky bit of bread to mop it up
Very tasty soup
I love soupologie soups and this one is lovely as well. Nice sweet mix of tomatoes and peppers make lovely healthy meal.
Nice combination of flavours
A pleasant soup, with a nice combination of flavours, although the carrot does come through quite strongly. There was sufficient in the carton for two people. Keen now to try some other flavours in the range.
Fab Soup
A quality Soup packed with Tomato,sweet Potato ,Carrot and Red Pepper, I also used some of this in a Curry and the results were good.
Delicious and packed full of goodness!
This soup is delicious! I love how thick it is. So warming on a cold day. It also gives me 5 portions of veg in one meal, perfect!
Nice rich flavours
This was a really lovely soup the combination of tomatoes and red pepper was amazing. Only a few minutes to heat up and it is the perfect winter warmer. And it's healthy too. Will buy again
tasty thick soup which is a great lunch with a cru
tasty thick soup which is a great lunch with a crusty roll. Love that it has all 5 a day.
This soup is lovely with great combination of veg.
This soup is lovely with great combination of veg. Very flavorful, nice consistency and perfect for lunch.