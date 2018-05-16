Maltesers Mint Cake Bars 5 Pack

Bar = 26.2g
- Energy
- 532kJ
-
- 127kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2032kJ / 486kcal
Product Description
- Mint flavoured sponge cake bars with a malt flavoured cream, coloured sugar pieces, cocoa coated honeycombed pieces and covered in chocolate.
- Individually Wrapped
- Cakes with Crunch
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (40%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Coloured Sugar Pieces (2.6%) (Sugar, Palm Fat, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple)), Barley Malt Extract, Dried Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Coated Honeycombed Pieces (Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Illipe, Kokum, Mango, Sal, Cocoa), Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Cocoa Powder), Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Whole Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Peppermint Flavouring, Dried Whey (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Number of portions and portion size: 5 x 26.2g
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Importer address
- UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd,
- 33-36 Northwood Court,
- Dublin 9,
- Republic of Ireland.
Return to
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Freephone: 0800 952 0077
- EU: UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd,
- 33-36 Northwood Court,
- Dublin 9,
- Republic of Ireland.
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
5 x Cake Bars
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar /26.2g % RI*
|Energy
|2032kJ / 486kcal
|532kJ / 127kcal 6% / 6%
|Fat
|27g
|7.1g 10%
|of which saturates
|13g
|3.4g 17%
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|15g 6%
|of which sugars
|44g
|12g 13%
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.2g 2%
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.13g 2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Number of portions and portion size: 5 x 26.2g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.