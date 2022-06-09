We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Chimichurri 100G

Tesco Fire Pit Chimichurri 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Per 15g

Energy
88kJ
21kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • A parsley sauce with red wine vinegar, garlic & chilli.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS Parsley (33%), Red Wine Vinegar, Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée (3.5%), Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Oregano, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy589kJ / 142kcal88kJ / 21kcal
Fat9.7g1.5g
Saturates1.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.8g1.8g
Sugars8.3g1.2g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein1.5g0.2g
Salt0.91g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Not quite there yet !

4 stars

Good flavour, we had it on ribeye steaks. Could use a bit more garlic.

