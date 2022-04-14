Tesco Fire Pit 8 Jumbo Pork Sausages 640G

Scrummy
These were lovely in a roll with fried onions and mustard, scrummy.
Perfect pork sausages
Really good value on the 2 for £5 offer. Very tasty have bought again since first purchase
Good value and tasty
Good quality, very tast had it in fire pit large finger rolls
Very tasty
Tasty and delicious
Excellent. Very tasty and easy to store. Wish there were a few more in there for the price, maybe 12, but otherwise, nice sized and delicious!
Terrible
If these tasted of anything they would be terrible but they are tasteless and fatty. We cook on smokers and kettle bbq, all sorts of meat, these are just so bad, a waste of money.
Great value for barbecue, went down well
Best ever for your BBQ.
Really tasty on the BBQ enjoyed the with a BBQ sauce and fried onions in along bread roll. Our family raved about them as they hadn’t had them before. A definite for next BBQ.
Ideal for bbq or sausage toad versatile banger
Cook well straight from freezer not a bad taste either and good price
Nice tasty sausages. Lightly spiced. Easy to bbq or air fry.
Nice tasty sausages. Lightly spiced. Easy to bbq or air fry.