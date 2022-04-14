We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 8 Jumbo Pork Sausages 640G

2.6(28)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit 8 Jumbo Pork Sausages 640G
£ 3.00
£4.69/kg
2 sausages

Energy
1418kJ
340kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
20.0g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
2.54g

high

42%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Pork sausage seasoned with pepper, ginger, mace and nutmeg.
  • Seasoned Jumbo Sausages
  • Pack size: 640G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Rind, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Black Pepper, Ginger, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Medium 18-20 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 18-20 minutes. Turn frequently.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium Heat 18-20 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Fry for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

640g e

28 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Scrummy

4 stars

These were lovely in a roll with fried onions and mustard, scrummy.

Perfect pork sausages

5 stars

Really good value on the 2 for £5 offer. Very tasty have bought again since first purchase

Good value and tasty

5 stars

Good quality, very tast had it in fire pit large finger rolls

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Tasty and delicious

4 stars

Excellent. Very tasty and easy to store. Wish there were a few more in there for the price, maybe 12, but otherwise, nice sized and delicious!

Terrible

1 stars

If these tasted of anything they would be terrible but they are tasteless and fatty. We cook on smokers and kettle bbq, all sorts of meat, these are just so bad, a waste of money.

Great value for barbecue, went down well

4 stars

Great value for barbecue, went down well

Best ever for your BBQ.

5 stars

Really tasty on the BBQ enjoyed the with a BBQ sauce and fried onions in along bread roll. Our family raved about them as they hadn’t had them before. A definite for next BBQ.

Ideal for bbq or sausage toad versatile banger

5 stars

Cook well straight from freezer not a bad taste either and good price

Nice tasty sausages. Lightly spiced. Easy to bbq o

5 stars

Nice tasty sausages. Lightly spiced. Easy to bbq or air fry.

