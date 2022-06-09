We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pukka Creamy Chicken Pie

3.2(4)Write a review
Pukka Creamy Chicken Pie
£ 1.90
£1.90/each

Product Description

  • Tender pieces of chicken with a rich creamy sauce, in a light puff pastry case.
  • With chicken and cream in a golden pie, here's something tasty for you to try
  • 144 layers of crispy puff pastry, Double cream, Rustic crimped crust, Tender chicken pieces
  • Love our Chicken & Bacon pie?
  • Here's some more for you to try
  • Veggie Cheese, Leek & Potato
  • Chicken & Mushroom
  • All Steak
  • FS - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Chicken (20%) (contains: Chicken, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Sliced Onion (7.5%), Double Cream (7%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Stock, Brandy, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Garlic Puree, Parsley (0.1%), Wheat Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Use by date: see front of box. Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating Instructions
Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Always check food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C/gas mark 6.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 25-30 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.
  • www.pukkapies.co.uk
  • For European customers please contact:
  • 38 Upper Mount Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 PR89.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount per 100gAmount per Pie
Energy1092kj/261kcal2434kj/583kcal
Fat14.6g32.6g
of which Saturates7.5g16.7g
Carbohydrates22.1g49.3g
of which Sugars1.4g3.2g
Fibre1.3g2.8g
Protein9.7g21.6g
Salt1.15g2.56g

Safety information

Whilst due care is taken in the preparation of this product, it may contain bones.

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sorry that it has been taken off the menu.

5 stars

My partner and myself have both had the creamy chicken pukka pie and we both loved it, we also love the steak one. The creamy chicken was in a nice creamy sauce and were surprised when it disappeared from the menu so have gone back to the chicken and mushroom which in my opinion is not quite as tasty.

Flamin lovely, plenty of chicken, need to bring b

5 stars

Flamin lovely, plenty of chicken, need to bring back mince beef and onion Pukka, cannot seem to see them anywhere

Unpleasant

1 stars

Vinegary sauce with cracked black pepper and a n unpleasant after taste. 4 purchased for a family dinner, 1and a bit eaten. Very poor.

Too Spicy

2 stars

Too spicy for my taste.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here