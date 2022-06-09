Pukka Creamy Chicken Pie

Sorry that it has been taken off the menu.
My partner and myself have both had the creamy chicken pukka pie and we both loved it, we also love the steak one. The creamy chicken was in a nice creamy sauce and were surprised when it disappeared from the menu so have gone back to the chicken and mushroom which in my opinion is not quite as tasty.
Flamin lovely, plenty of chicken, need to bring back mince beef and onion Pukka, cannot seem to see them anywhere
Unpleasant
Vinegary sauce with cracked black pepper and a n unpleasant after taste. 4 purchased for a family dinner, 1and a bit eaten. Very poor.
Too Spicy
Too spicy for my taste.