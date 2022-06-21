Tesco Chicken Katsu Salad Bowl 260G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1110kJ
- 265kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.5g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.65g
- 11%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 427kJ / 102kcal
Product Description
- A mix of cooked brown and red rice, bulgur wheat, steam cooked chicken breast, pickled red onion, lettuce, carrot and edamame soya beans and a pot of katsu dressing.
- MILDLY SPICED SALAD BOWL with mixed grains
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Katsu Dressing [Apple Purée, Water, Sugar, Onion, Coconut Milk Extract, Mango Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Salt, Cornflour, Cumin, Mustard Seed, Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Wheat Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Turmeric Extract, Chilli Extract, Clove Extract, Asafetida, White Pepper Extract, Clove], Steam Cooked Chicken Breast (13%), Cooked Red Rice [Red Rice, Water], Pickled Red Onion [Red Onion, Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Apollo Lettuce, Lollo Rosso, Salt.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (260g)
|Energy
|427kJ / 102kcal
|1110kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11.7g
|30.5g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|19.2g
|Protein
|6.7g
|17.4g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.65g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
