Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond & Oat Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.50
£1.50/litre

Product Description

  • UHT Almond and Oat Drink With Added Calcium and Vitamins
  • Discover recipes at almondbreeze.co.uk
  • Source of fibre, calcium & vitamins*
  • *=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values.
  • We are The Almond People®
  • Our growers are devoted to this beautiful nut...the almond grown on our sun California drenched farms and, while we're endlessly proud of our 100+ year history we're excited to be bringing our home-grown goodness to more of you.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • Purchasing this FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council ®) carton from Tetra Pak® supports responsible forest management worlwide.
  • Tetra Pak® Protects What's Good
  • Tetra Pak® Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • Produced under license from Blue Diamond Growers
  • Unsweetened
  • 100ml 61kJ 15 kcal
  • Grown on Our California Farms
  • Low Fat Milk Alternative
  • With fibre, calcium & vitamins vitamin B12 & E
  • Zero sugar
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy, eggs, and lactose
  • No soya, peanuts or gluten
  • Veggie & vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Source of fibre, calcium & vitamins
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Zero sugar

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Almonds (1.6%), Gluten-Free Oats (1.1%), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stablisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (D2, E, B12)

Allergy Information

  • See ingredients list with allergens in bold

Storage

Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo Not Freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days

Produce of

Almonds from USA, Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • There are lots of lovely ways to enjoy our deliciously refreshing alternative to dairy, from whizzed up in a smoothie to poured over granola.
  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

Contains on average five 200mL servings

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE AS A COMPLETE DAIRY FOOD FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

Name and address

  • Blue Diamond Growers,
  • Sacramento,
  • California,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • Wessanen,
  • Benelux B.V.,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA,
  • Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • Blue Diamond Growers,

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • Questions / Comments
  • www.almondbreeze.co.uk or contact us on 0344 692 3630
  • Email: consumerservices@kallofoods.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy (kJ)61 kJ123 kJ
(kcal)15 kcal30 kcal
Fat0.9 g1.9 g
(of which saturates)<0.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate0.9 g1.9 g
(of which sugars)0 g0 g
Fibre<0.5 g0.6 g
Protein<0.5 g1 g
Salt0.13 g0.26 g
Vitamin E1.80 mg*3.6 mg
Vitamin B120.38 µg*0.76 µg
Calcium120 mg*240 mg
Contains on average five 200mL servings--
*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

NOT SUITABLE AS A COMPLETE DAIRY FOOD FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great Dairy Alternative

5 stars

I love to use this as an alternative to milk, the taste is not too strong. I whoosh it in the blender with Tesco Slim Strawberry or Banana as a breakfast meal replacement drink.

