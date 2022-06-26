Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almond & Oat Drink 1 Litre

Great Dairy Alternative
I love to use this as an alternative to milk, the taste is not too strong. I whoosh it in the blender with Tesco Slim Strawberry or Banana as a breakfast meal replacement drink.
Spring Water, Almonds (1.6%), Gluten-Free Oats (1.1%), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stablisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins (D2, E, B12)
Store unopened carton in a cool, dry areaDo Not Freeze Refrigerate after opening Use within 5 days
Almonds from USA, Produced in the EU
Contains on average five 200mL servings
3 Years
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 200ml
|Energy (kJ)
|61 kJ
|123 kJ
|(kcal)
|15 kcal
|30 kcal
|Fat
|0.9 g
|1.9 g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9 g
|1.9 g
|(of which sugars)
|0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|0.6 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|1 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.26 g
|Vitamin E
|1.80 mg*
|3.6 mg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg*
|0.76 µg
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|240 mg
|-
|-
|*=15% of the Nutrient Reference Values
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
NOT SUITABLE AS A COMPLETE DAIRY FOOD FOR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 3 YEARS.
