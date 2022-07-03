We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate 100G

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

1/2 of a pack

Energy
455kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.74g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 910kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • A coarse poached and smoked salmon pâté with full fat soft cheese, lemon juice and capers.
  • SCOTTISH SALMON An indulgent pâté with hot smoked salmon flakes, capers and lemon juice.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Poached Salmon (28%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Brown Sugar], Smoked Salmon (20%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Hot Smoked Salmon (15%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Lemon Juice, Capers, Double Cream (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Lemon Zest, Tomato Paste, Water, Chive, Dill, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (50g)
Energy910kJ / 219kcal455kJ / 110kcal
Fat16.4g8.2g
Saturates5.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate4.2g2.1g
Sugars1.9g0.9g
Fibre0.7g0.4g
Protein13.2g6.6g
Salt1.48g0.74g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Very fond of smoked salmon which is expensive so t

5 stars

Very fond of smoked salmon which is expensive so this is a value for money substitute. Good flavour, texture is variable. Can be oily which is fine in sandwiches with cucumber. I like to have it on crackers as a starter when I ‘dry it’ slightly before using it. Also use with a salad. Anyway, I always enjoy it,

Love the flavour

5 stars

Loved it !!

Not worthy of Tesco Finest.

3 stars

Could do with being firmer, and the salmon taste was not very strong. Expected more, it b3ing Tesco finest.

Easy to use but taste is excellent

5 stars

Did taste liked smoked samon and not like a paste

Very short date

1 stars

Very disappointed as it only had next day date on and by this date it did not taste fresh

Good quality but a little too salty for my taste

4 stars

Good quality but a little too salty for my taste

YUM YUM YUMMY!

5 stars

AT LAST my branch of Tesco is stocking a different pate ... We usually have no real pate selection ... It's great to have this salmon one ... Usually we only get to have salmon pate for a short period at Christmas ... Actually this one is better than the Finest one they did for Christmas 2021 ... It's firm ... not sloppy or really 'moussey' Lovely flavours ... hint of cream cheese ... little kick of lemon but definitely the main taste is salmon! I've had it a couple of times ... I'm just hoping they keep stocking it ... I don't have to go to a certain well known FOOD HALL to buy salmon pate now ... NEXT ... Let's have a couple of meaty ones too¬ ... apart from the usual old 'Morrow's' ones ... Please!

So good

5 stars

Just love this - very delicious on toast! Highly recommended.

Really delicious- would recommend

5 stars

Tried this for the first time a few weeks ago. Delicious! Totally delicious. Loved the lemon “kick” as an end note! Very classy Tesco - more please

