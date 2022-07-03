Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate 100G

Very fond of smoked salmon which is expensive so t
Very fond of smoked salmon which is expensive so this is a value for money substitute. Good flavour, texture is variable. Can be oily which is fine in sandwiches with cucumber. I like to have it on crackers as a starter when I ‘dry it’ slightly before using it. Also use with a salad. Anyway, I always enjoy it,
Love the flavour
Loved it !!
Not worthy of Tesco Finest.
Could do with being firmer, and the salmon taste was not very strong. Expected more, it b3ing Tesco finest.
Easy to use but taste is excellent
Did taste liked smoked samon and not like a paste
Very short date
Very disappointed as it only had next day date on and by this date it did not taste fresh
Good quality but a little too salty for my taste
YUM YUM YUMMY!
AT LAST my branch of Tesco is stocking a different pate ... We usually have no real pate selection ... It's great to have this salmon one ... Usually we only get to have salmon pate for a short period at Christmas ... Actually this one is better than the Finest one they did for Christmas 2021 ... It's firm ... not sloppy or really 'moussey' Lovely flavours ... hint of cream cheese ... little kick of lemon but definitely the main taste is salmon! I've had it a couple of times ... I'm just hoping they keep stocking it ... I don't have to go to a certain well known FOOD HALL to buy salmon pate now ... NEXT ... Let's have a couple of meaty ones too¬ ... apart from the usual old 'Morrow's' ones ... Please!
So good
Just love this - very delicious on toast! Highly recommended.
Really delicious- would recommend
Tried this for the first time a few weeks ago. Delicious! Totally delicious. Loved the lemon “kick” as an end note! Very classy Tesco - more please