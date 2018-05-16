We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling Mini Chocolate Tart Selection 9 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mr Kipling Mini Chocolate Tart Selection 9 Pack
£ 1.90
£0.21/each

New

Product Description

  • 3 Mini Chocolate & Caramel Tarts - Pastry cases with a layer of chocolate flavoured mousse (34%), topped with caramel flavour fondant icing (23%) and chocolate flavoured sugar strands. 6 Mini Chocolate Tarts - Pastry cases with a layer of chocolate flavoured mousse (34%), topped with chocolate flavour fondant icing (23%) and chocolate flavoured sugar strands.
  • A delicious selection of mini chocolate tarts for everyone to enjoy!
  • It's The Little Things that Mean the Most Like an Exceedingly Good Cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy this Mini Chocolate Tart Selection at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

9 x Chocolate Tarts

  • Per tart (26g)
    • Energy461kJ 110kcal
      6%
    • Fat4.4g
      6%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars8.4g
      9%
    • Salt0.05g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1745kJ

    • Exceedingly Good Cakes
    • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
    • No Hydrogenated Fat
    • Suitable for Vegetarians
    • 3 Chocolate
    • 3 Chocolate & Caramel
    • 3 Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Chocolate Flavoured Sugar Strands (Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide), Dried Egg White, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sulphur Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 9 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tart (26g)
    Energy1745kJ461kJ
    -416kcal110kcal
    Fat16.5g4.4g
    of which Saturates5.7g1.5g
    Carbohydrate61.7g16.3g
    of which Sugars31.8g8.4g
    Fibre2.0g0.5g
    Protein4.1g1.1g
    Salt0.19g0.05g
    This pack contains 9 portions--
    • Exceedingly Good Cakes
    • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
    • No Hydrogenated Fat
    • Suitable for Vegetarians
    • 3 Chocolate
    • 3 Chocolate & Caramel
    • 3 Chocolate

    Information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Water, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Chocolate Flavoured Sugar Strands (Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent (Beeswax)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg, Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Barley Malt Extract, Dried Egg White, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Flavouring (contains Sulphites)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 9 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer tart (26g)
    Energy1745kJ461kJ
    -416kcal110kcal
    Fat16.5g4.4g
    of which Saturates5.7g1.5g
    Carbohydrate61.7g16.3g
    of which Sugars31.8g8.4g
    Fibre2.0g0.5g
    Protein4.1g1.1g
    Salt0.19g0.05g
    This pack contains 9 portions--
View all Fruit Pies & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here