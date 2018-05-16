Heat & Enjoy Hot Chicken Curry 425G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1088kJ
- 261kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.2g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.47g
- 25%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a spiced tomato and chilli sauce.
- Warning: Spicy Chicken Phaal curry with Bird’s eye chillies
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (23%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Chilli Powder, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Fenugreek, Palm Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs/4 mins
Remove outer label. Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g e
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
