Heat & Enjoy Hot Chicken Curry 425G

Heat & Enjoy Hot Chicken Curry 425G

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1088kJ
261kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.47g

medium

25%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a spiced tomato and chilli sauce.
  • Warning: Spicy Chicken Phaal curry with Bird’s eye chillies
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (23%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Bird's Eye Chilli, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Green Chilli Purée, Chilli Powder, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Fenugreek, Palm Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs/4 mins
Remove outer label. Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

