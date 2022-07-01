We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2022-07-01

Tesco Strawberry Flavoured Milk 330Ml

Tesco Strawberry Flavoured Milk 330Ml
£ 0.60
£0.18/100ml

Each carton (330ml)

Energy
797kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 242kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised strawberry flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended with real juice for a sweet strawberry flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (96%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Flavourings, Colour (Beetroot Red).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (330ml)
Energy242kJ / 57kcal797kJ / 189kcal
Fat1.2g4.0g
Saturates0.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate8.2g27.1g
Sugars7.8g25.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g11.0g
Salt0.10g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best strawberry milk on the market

5 stars

Yes very good my grandson loves it

Grandson loved it

5 stars

Grandson loved it

