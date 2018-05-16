Product Description
- Alice Scott The Heat Retreat Set
- Leave the day's tensions behind with this warming retreat for tired, aching muscles. Massage problem areas with Deep Need™ Muscle Melt Balm; a soothing formula infused with Eucalyptus & Peppermint oils, to help stimulate circulation and relieve sore spots, aches & pains. Follow with a warmed heat bag, applying to neck and shoulders for a comforting release, ready for a restful night's sleep.
- Alice Scott is a leading British brand creating contemporary stationery, lifestyle accessories and health & beauty collections. All our formulations are vegan friendly and use natural or sustainable fabrics & fibres, with fully recyclable packaging across all products.
- ©HFD Rights Ltd.
- Muscle Melt Balm & Warming Heat Bag
- Plant-based Viscose Warming Heat Bag: Made with tourmaline stone and plant-based viscose fabric
- With eucalyptus & peppermint
- Vegan Friendly
Information
Ingredients
Petrolatum, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Mentha Arvensis, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Tocopheryl Acetate
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Heat Bag: For best results heat in the microwave on a clean surface according to the times listed below. Keep the bag hydrated by placing a heat proof container of water alongside. Alternatively, place bag in a freezer-safe container and freeze for a maximum of 30 minutes, then apply to problem areas for cooling muscle relief.
- Care Instructions: Do not exceed heat timings as listed on pack. Place the product on a non-metallic plate in the microwave before heating. Ensure product can rotate and is not touching the sides. Make sure the turntable can rotate freely and is clean. For adult use only.
- Microwave Instructions:
- - 500 - 750 Watts: 1 minute maximum
- - 800 - 1000 Watts: 30 seconds maximum
Warnings
- Non-Medicinal
- Heat Bag Warning: This product can cause burns. Avoid prolonged direct contact with the skin. Take care when removing from the microwave oven. Do not ingest contents. Do not overheat. Do not handle if overheated. For microwave or freezer use only. Inspect at regular intervals. Discard if found worn or damaged. Store away from heat. Wipe clean only.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- York,
- YO26 6RS.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- www.handa-uk.com
- www.alicescott.co.uk
Safety information
Non-Medicinal Heat Bag Warning: This product can cause burns. Avoid prolonged direct contact with the skin. Take care when removing from the microwave oven. Do not ingest contents. Do not overheat. Do not handle if overheated. For microwave or freezer use only. Inspect at regular intervals. Discard if found worn or damaged. Store away from heat. Wipe clean only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.