Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peaces Ice Cream 160Ml

Kids loved this
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I bought some of the Ben and Jerry's ice creams and they was a great hit in my house my children loved it especially my daughter they are now being bought every week with my shopping as a treat for my children
Love these for a small treat
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I love these for a quick small treat. They have a cookie dough centre, then a square of icecream around it and then covered with chocolate. If you like cookie dough you will love these to flushed a consistent amount of it with your icecream.
Ridiculously yummy
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
These are so morish. The best bit of coolie dough ice cream but a bag full. They taste lovely. OK I'll tell the truth they taste heavenly. These are now a regular in our house. Great on there own or added to other puds. Highly recommend.
Love these Cookie Dough 'Peaces'!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I really enjoyed these Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces'. They come in a handy resealable bag and are the perfect size for an ice cream snack if you don't want to eat a whole peace pop! Love the chocolate on the outside which has a bit of a crunch and the inside is delicious with vanilla ice cream and cookie dough in the centre. They are really yummy and moreish and we will definitely be buying these again!
Very tasty!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
We love desert in our home and these are perfect especially for the children. What's good is you can eat them at any time in the day! My children use them as snacks after school. They are delicious! Although I do think they ate quite pricey for a snack.
Tastes amazing
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
The texture of this ice cream is perfect! It has brownie pieces and the ice cream is really smooth. It is very addictive so you want more every time! Definitely good for chocolate lovers. Highly recommend!
Ben and Jerry's cookie dough peaces
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Delicious! Ben and Jerry's have done it again. I personally love all things Ben and Jerry's and feel it is a real premium ice cream brand and treat. Who doesn't love cookie dough!? These bites are absolutely delicious, full of flavour and definitely moorish.
One word. DELICIOUS!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
What an absolutely tasty treat! Really moreish, so tasty and creamy and enjoyed by everyone as a Friday night treat with a film! Absolutely lovely taste, just the right ratio of ice cream. Perfect. Will definitely buy again!
I loved this!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I've tried this and am in love with this! I love cookie dough and this is just amazing to have in the freezer as a treat, anything Bens &jerries always exceeds my expectations! I love all their products. This was super refreshing to have the perfect cookie dough ice cream combination my kids loved it too I will definitely buy this again!
Lovely flavours
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
These are great to have as a treat and to snack on. The cube size Vanilla Ice Cream has a cookie dough center and chocolate coating with chocolate crumbs. Great to have on its own, or on the side with whipped cream.