We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peaces Ice Cream 160Ml

4.7(46)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peaces Ice Cream 160Ml
£ 4.50
£2.82/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream bites with a cookie dough centre (19%) and a milk chocolatey coating (32%) with chocolatey chips (2.5%)
  • Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces' are mini 'peaces' of vanilla ice cream with a soft cookie dough center, chocolatey coating, and chocolatey crumbs. For a special treat perfect for sharing, grab a pouch of bite-sized cookie dough love!
  • Give your ice cream spoon the night off! These poppable, snackable ice cream bites are the perfect treat for crushing that late night ice cream craving or satisfying your afternoon sweet tooth. No clean bowls? No problem. Only have a minute to get your ice cream fix? Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces' were made for this moment. We’ve long known that cookie dough and ice cream are a match made in dessert heaven. In fact, we first combined cookie dough and ice cream way back in 1984, at our very first Scoop Shop. An anonymous fan suggested we mix gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough into our vanilla ice cream, and we decided to give it a shot. The result? Dough-sert perfection. We’ve been experimenting with new ways to thrill cookie dough lovers ever since. Dig into our latest cookie dough innovation and enjoy.
  • Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces' are made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla, so you can feel good about every bite of this ice cream snack.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & brownie pieces or Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces' snack
  • Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough 'Peaces' ice cream snack are mini 'Peaces' of Vanilla Ice Cream with a Soft Cookie Dough Centre & a Chocolate Coating with Chocolatey Crumbs
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • Cookie Dough 'Peaces' frozen ice cream snack includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough 'Peaces' ice cream snack is Kosher certified
  • This Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough 'Peaces' ice cream snack comes in a pouch that is recyclable where facilities exist
  • Pack size: 160ML

Information

Ingredients

sugar, reconstituted skimmed MILK, vegetable oils (sunflower, fully refined soybean), cream (MILK) (11%), coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder, WHEAT flour, fat reduced cocoa powder, EGG yolk [1], cocoa powder, glucose syrup, butter (MILK), emulsifiers (SOY lecithin, sunflower lecithin), salt, molasses, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), caramelised sugar, EGG [1], vanilla extract, natural vanilla flavouring. May contain nuts and peanuts. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 27%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing [1] Free range eggs

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

160 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1678 kJ1561 kJ503 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)401 kcal373 kcal120 kcal0%
Fat (g)26 g25 g7.9 g11%
of which saturates (g)11 g10 g3.3 g17%
Carbohydrate (g)35 g33 g10 g4%
of which sugars (g)30 g28 g9 g10%
Protein (g)4.9 g4.6 g1.5 g3%
Salt (g)0.36 g0.34 g0.11 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Snacking & Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

46 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Kids loved this

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I bought some of the Ben and Jerry's ice creams and they was a great hit in my house my children loved it especially my daughter they are now being bought every week with my shopping as a treat for my children

Love these for a small treat

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love these for a quick small treat. They have a cookie dough centre, then a square of icecream around it and then covered with chocolate. If you like cookie dough you will love these to flushed a consistent amount of it with your icecream.

Ridiculously yummy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

These are so morish. The best bit of coolie dough ice cream but a bag full. They taste lovely. OK I'll tell the truth they taste heavenly. These are now a regular in our house. Great on there own or added to other puds. Highly recommend.

Love these Cookie Dough 'Peaces'!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I really enjoyed these Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Cookie Dough 'Peaces'. They come in a handy resealable bag and are the perfect size for an ice cream snack if you don't want to eat a whole peace pop! Love the chocolate on the outside which has a bit of a crunch and the inside is delicious with vanilla ice cream and cookie dough in the centre. They are really yummy and moreish and we will definitely be buying these again!

Very tasty!

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

We love desert in our home and these are perfect especially for the children. What's good is you can eat them at any time in the day! My children use them as snacks after school. They are delicious! Although I do think they ate quite pricey for a snack.

Tastes amazing

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

The texture of this ice cream is perfect! It has brownie pieces and the ice cream is really smooth. It is very addictive so you want more every time! Definitely good for chocolate lovers. Highly recommend!

Ben and Jerry's cookie dough peaces

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Delicious! Ben and Jerry's have done it again. I personally love all things Ben and Jerry's and feel it is a real premium ice cream brand and treat. Who doesn't love cookie dough!? These bites are absolutely delicious, full of flavour and definitely moorish.

One word. DELICIOUS!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

What an absolutely tasty treat! Really moreish, so tasty and creamy and enjoyed by everyone as a Friday night treat with a film! Absolutely lovely taste, just the right ratio of ice cream. Perfect. Will definitely buy again!

I loved this!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I've tried this and am in love with this! I love cookie dough and this is just amazing to have in the freezer as a treat, anything Bens &jerries always exceeds my expectations! I love all their products. This was super refreshing to have the perfect cookie dough ice cream combination my kids loved it too I will definitely buy this again!

Lovely flavours

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

These are great to have as a treat and to snack on. The cube size Vanilla Ice Cream has a cookie dough center and chocolate coating with chocolate crumbs. Great to have on its own, or on the side with whipped cream.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here