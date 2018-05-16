Tesco Mixed Beans & Iberico Cheese 185G

1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Butter beans, haricot beans and red kidney beans marinated in spiced tomato sauce with diced red peppers and Iberico cheese
- Sharing Plates Haricot, butter bean & red kidney beans in a rich tomato sauce
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butter Beans, Haricot Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Paste, Water, Red Pepper, Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (8%) [Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Olive Oil, Red Onion, Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12mins. For best results oven heat. Remove the label and film lid completely and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins /900W 2 mins
Remove label completely. Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Peel back film and stir through. Replace film and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Remove film.
Produce of
Made using Spanish milk
Preparation and Usage
Can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
185g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (93g)
|Energy
|597kJ / 144kcal
|552kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|7.9g
|Protein
|6.9g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
