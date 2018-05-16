We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mixed Beans & Iberico Cheese 185G

Tesco Mixed Beans & Iberico Cheese 185G

1/2 of a pack

Energy
552kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Butter beans, haricot beans and red kidney beans marinated in spiced tomato sauce with diced red peppers and Iberico cheese
  • Sharing Plates Haricot, butter bean & red kidney beans in a rich tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butter Beans, Haricot Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Tomato Paste, Water, Red Pepper, Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (8%) [Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Olive Oil, Red Onion, Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Chilli Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12mins. For best results oven heat. Remove the label and film lid completely and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins /900W 2 mins
Remove label completely. Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Peel back film and stir through. Replace film and heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/ 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Remove film.

Produce of

Made using Spanish milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

185g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (93g)
Energy597kJ / 144kcal552kJ / 133kcal
Fat6.9g6.4g
Saturates2.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate9.2g8.5g
Sugars4.2g3.9g
Fibre8.5g7.9g
Protein6.9g6.4g
Salt0.33g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
