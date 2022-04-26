The Jolly Hen Chicken Hot Dog With Bbq Sauce 440G

Disappointing
Very disappointing, not a nice taste and very hard.
British Chicken 80%, Apple BBQ Sauce (9%), Water, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Smoked Salt, White pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Emulsifier: Triphosphates, Preservative: (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Sugar, Maize, Tomato Puree, White Vinegar, Starch, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Filled into Natural Pork Casings
Keep refrigerated below 4°C at the bottom of the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, we like our sausages grilled, but you can oven cook if you wish.
These cooking instructions are a guide only. Ensure product is cooked and piping hot throughout, and the juices run clear.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre heated medium grill for 18-22 mins turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: (190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5) - place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven for 20-25 mins. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the UK using British chicken
This product contains 4 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled
440g ℮
|Typical Values
|(grilled) Per 100g
|(grilled) Per 90g serving
|Energy kJ
|710kJ
|639kJ
|Energy Kcal
|169Kcal
|152Kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|6.1g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|8.9g
|8.0g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|17.7g
|15.9g
|Salt
|1.33g
|1.19g
|This Pack Contains 4 Servings
|-
|-
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces, and utensils after contact with raw meat. We also recommend washing hands after removing sachet from the packaging.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Very disappointing, not a nice taste and very hard.