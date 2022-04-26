We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Jolly Hen Chicken Hot Dog With Bbq Sauce 440G

The Jolly Hen Chicken Hot Dog With Bbq Sauce 440G
£3.50
£7.96/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken Hog Dog with BBQ Sauce Sachet
  • For more tips, tricks and recipe ideas, visit: thejollyhog.com/cook
  • The chicken in this product comes for British producers inspected to Red Tractor Certified Standards
  • The Secret to the Ultimate Sausages
  • 1 British Chicken
  • We start by choosing the best British Chicken.
  • 2 Meaty Texture
  • We coarsely mince chicken breast and leg to create the perfect bite.
  • 3 Big flavours
  • We stir in smokey sea salt to create a gentle smoked flavour.
  • 4 Cook & Enjoy
  • We include a sachet of our signature BBQ Sauce, ready for you to cook and enjoy
  • Jolly Good Sausages from Three Brothers
  • Our Story
  • Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers...
  • a rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker!
  • The three brothers, lovers of great flavour, decided to create the best and most delicious sausages in the whole land...
  • Taking the flavours of the nation's favourite roast dinner, and turning it into a chicken sausage that the whole brood can enjoy.
  • Max, Josh, Olly
  • Red Tractor - Certified Chicken
  • Barbecue Edition
  • Bbq Sauce Included
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken 80%, Apple BBQ Sauce (9%), Water, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Salt, Smoked Salt, White pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Emulsifier: Triphosphates, Preservative: (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Sugar, Maize, Tomato Puree, White Vinegar, Starch, Black Treacle, Molasses, Apple Juice Concentrate, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Filled into Natural Pork Casings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 4°C at the bottom of the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, we like our sausages grilled, but you can oven cook if you wish.
These cooking instructions are a guide only. Ensure product is cooked and piping hot throughout, and the juices run clear.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre heated medium grill for 18-22 mins turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: (190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5) - place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven for 20-25 mins. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British chicken

Preparation and Usage

  • Try Me on your Bbq!
  • Once golden brown and cooked throughout, place one hot dog in your choice of roll and top with the Bbq sauce provided.

Number of uses

This product contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces, and utensils after contact with raw meat. We also recommend washing hands after removing sachet from the packaging.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Jolly Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.

Return to

  • We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
  • The Jolly Hog HQ,
  • Museum Street,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 6ZA.
  • thejollyhen.com

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(grilled) Per 100g(grilled) Per 90g serving
Energy kJ710kJ639kJ
Energy Kcal169Kcal152Kcal
Fat6.8g6.1g
of which saturates1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrates8.9g8.0g
of which sugars1.5g1.4g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein17.7g15.9g
Salt1.33g1.19g
This Pack Contains 4 Servings--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces, and utensils after contact with raw meat. We also recommend washing hands after removing sachet from the packaging.

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing, not a nice taste and very hard.

